News Release

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Spring Semester 2023. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0-grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Chartered in 1975, Southern State provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience. Delivering on its mission to provide an affordable, accessible, high-quality education, Southern State offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, GED (ASPIRE), and workforce training programs.

Adams County

Those named to the President’s List include – Peebles: Darby Mills, Sharon Miracle, Lydia Phipps, Quade Schoonover, Amber Scott; Seaman: Olivia Wright; West Union: Korynne Blanton, Matthew Grooms, Cody Hesler, Leila Hirsch , Elayna Kingsolver, Zachary Saunders, Payton Stapleton, Vanessa Trotter; Winchester: John Farrell, Antoinette Grimes, Brooke Robinson. Those named to the Dean’s List include – Peebles: Brittany Crothers; Seaman: Isabelle Grooms, Michael Mullenix, Logan Shupert; West Union: Kendall Barlow, Tucker Crase, Lauren Hoop, Katelin Hunter, Jacob Martin, Samantha Seas; Winchester: Airyonna Newman, Nathan Whalen.

Brown County

Those named to the President’s List include – Aberdeen: Anna Castle; Bethel: Taylor Neal; Fayetteville: Isaiah Dowers, Tyler Henning; Georgetown: Molli Bennett, Kylee Boone, Jenna Bowman, Elizabeth Cahall, Kayleeanna Dalton, Lelia Gullett, Aiden Johnson, Gideon Klump, Allison Kratzer, Chloe Kuhn, Katlin Loudon, Jayson Marks, Ariel Riddle, Erin Stansberry; Hamersville: Dakota Luther, Lacey Patten; Lake Waynoka: Jaden Hagen; Mt Orab: Katelynn Newberry; Ripley: Lillian Gray; Russellville: Mckinzie Dotson, MaKenna Michael, Maria Stalbosky; Sardinia: Madison Belcher, Lori Catron, Rachel Latham, Lily Martin. Those named to the Dean’s List include – Bethel: Noah Brown, Alicia Burdine; Georgetown: Morgan Campbell, Gabrial Francis, Kelsey Kirschner, Joshua McKinley; Lake Waynoka: Tyler Fahrian; Lynchburg: James Lynch; Mount Orab: Cayla Enzweiler, Hadley Jones, Samantha Martin; Ripley: Caroline Ernst; Sardinia: Brianna Bellamy, Madison Gould, Morgan Malott, Miranda Raines, Wylee Sawyers; Williamsburg: Kaylee Burton, Emily Newberry, Aubrey Vance, Avery Vance; Winchester: Kathleen Baird.