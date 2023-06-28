ACHWC’s successful Paddlefest 2023

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“We had an absolutely awesome day on Ohio Brush Creek for the 3rd annual Paddlefest with 44 paddlers! Perfect weather and near-perfect water levels made it the best yet!” said Holly Johnson of the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition.

The ACHWC wants to thank everyone who made the event a success. A big thank you to MoonDoggie LIVERee and all the hard work their team put into the effort. Other thanks go to the paddlers, ACHWC members, sponsors of the event, the 3&1 Food Truck, Church 180 Chill Mobile, drone skills of Kirk Larson, the art of Elijah Wickerham, music provided by Randy Ballengee and friend, the Sanderson High School football players, and Adams County Bigfoot Patrol.

Collette Keeney, a paddler from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, said, “I came to Paddlefest from Pennsylvania, and it was such a great day; it was so easy, so clean, and an overall awesome community-based experience.”

Nikki Gerber, the owner of MoonDoggie, said, “It was awesome to see so many people on Ohio Brush Creek. It was a great turnout and a great time. I want to say thank you to everyone who supported the Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition and participated in the Ohio River Sweep! There wasn’t much trash, only a couple of cans and a tire left after the last couple of weeks of cleanup! It’s wonderful people’s love for OBC and keeping it clean!”

The ACHWC posted, “The ACHWC is so proud of the collaboration and partnerships throughout the County and is excited to continue to help make Adams County the healthiest place to live, work, play, learn, and worship with your families.” And described the Paddlefest as “A great day in Adams County!”