Press Release

The Adams County Medical Foundation awarded the Dr. Dale Mathias Memorial Scholarship to Alyssa Kendall. Alyssa will be enrolled at The Christ College of Nursing and Health Sciences this fall majoring in Nursing with the long-term goal of becoming a Nurse Practitioner working with children diagnosed with cancer and/or disabilities. She will be a graduate of North Adams High School this spring and has also attended Southern State Community College as a College Credit Plus student to complete her prerequisites for the nursing program.

The Dr. Dale L. Mathias Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 award for students attending a regionally accredited institution of higher education pursuing a career in a health care profession. The scholarship is funded by the children of Dr. Mathias; Melissa, Matthew, & Christopher.

Dr. Mathias served as a physician in Adams County for over 35 years. He started his career in Adams County as a member of the National Health Service Corp. and worked at the Peebles Family Health Center, Scioto Memorial Hospital, Eagle Creek Nursing Center, Hillcrest Nursing Home and Adams County Hospital. Dr. Mathias also provided care in the Emergency Department at Knox Community Hospital, Adena Regional Medical Center, Scioto Memorial Hospital, Scioto Mercy Hospital, Pike Community Hospital, and Springfield Mercy Hospital. He was often the doctor you would see in the Adams County Hospital and Adams County Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. Many in the community knew him as “Doc”. Dr. Mathias valued the role that he played in saving lives. He was faced with many life and death situations and he understood that God would guide the outcome, but it was his role to use his skills and do his best to help as much as he could.

The Adams County Medical Foundation is very pleased to offer scholarships to our community. As of this year, the Foundation has awarded 25 scholarships since 2013 for a total of $43,000. Scholarships are funded through the generosity of community donations, fundraising activities, and family gifts. The Adams County Medical Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 organization with a local board of directors.