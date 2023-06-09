By Julia McCane-Knox

Ice cream stops, flip flops, late nights, and water fights. Summer fun has officially begun in the library. Stop by the library to participate in Summer Reading 2023: “All Together Now!” Sign up for the reading challenge in the library or with the Beanstack app. When you meet your goal, you will earn prizes. To pick up prizes, bring your completed book log to the front desk or show us the app on your smart device. This summer, spend some quality time with your family in the library by attending one of our thrilling programs.

Tans will fade, but the memories will last forever! In addition to much-needed family time, Storytime prepares children for the skills they need to thrive in school. Children and families learn through entertaining and interactive stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages five and under, but families are welcome to attend.

Bilingual Storytime will be on Tuesday, June 13 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will sing a “Hello Song,” create an I Love You Sign Language Craft, learn with Spanish Flashcards, and listen to “Our Celebración!” by Susan Middleton Elya.

Friendship Storytime will be on Wednesday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will do a parachute activity while singing ‘Shake, Shake, Shake,” make Friendship Bracelets, and listen to “How to Spot a Friend” by Bea Birdsong.

Unity Storytime will be on Thursday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” create a Globe and Children Craft, and listen to “The Big Umbrella” by Amy June Bates.

Friendship Storytime will be on Thursday, June 15 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create a Friendship Rainbow Craft, and listen to “Will You Be My Friend?” by Sam McBratney.

Check out our online calendar of events this summer to see our full list of programs. Families are invited to create an Eiffel Tower Craft from 2 to 4 p.m., on Wednesday, June 14 at the Manchester Library. Participants will be given a printout image of the Eiffel Tower, and various art mediums will be supplied to complete this craft. Families are also invited to our Fiesta from 4 – 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 at the West Union Library. We will have a no-hit pinata, games, and snacks. Stop by to join the fun.

Want a one-of-a-kind gaming experience? Come to the library. From virtual reality to classic video games, we’ve got it all. Families, join us on Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., at the North Adams Library for some gaming fun. In addition, adults are invited to make Macrame Pot Hangers from 2 – 4 p.m., on Saturday, June 17 at the Peebles Library. Pre-registration is required due to limited supplies; register on our Calendar of Events or by calling the library.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Check out our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.