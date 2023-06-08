By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Though the final record many not reflect as much, the 2023 season was one of progress for Coach Miranda Grooms and her West Union Lady Dragons varsity softball squad. Though the Lady Dragons finished at just 3-16 overall, with wins over North Adams, Sciotoville East and Ripley, it was much more competitive team that Coach Grooms put on the field this spring, and that was progress.

“Our record doesn’t reflect our season,” said Coach Grooms. “We were always right there with most teams and we’re looking forward to our underclassmen coming in and building a future. Only being a second-year coach, we had a sophomore slump but we were trying new things this year and also putting players in different positions trying to prepare for our seniors leaving.”

The 2023 season was the final one in the careers of Lady Dragon seniors Audrey Weakley, Kenidi Williams, Hannah Ford, Carly Leonard and Payton Stapleton.

“The five seniors that we are losing will be greatly missed next year,” said Coach Grooms. “They were all great contributors to our team.”

Though at times the teams’ pitching and defense weren’t up to expectations, the West Union girls had no problems at the plate, hitting .358 as a team with five girls hitting over .400, led by Olivia Lewis, who slashed at a .463 clip with a .500 on-base percentage with 10 doubles and 14 runs batted in.

Kenzie Stout hit .426 for the spring with a .466 OBP, 10 doubles, 21 RBI’s, while scoring 13 runs. Audrey Weakley swung the bat at a .439 clip and was 10 for 11 on stolen base attempts. Kenidi Williams hit .417 with five doubles and Lily Reed finished at .408 with a .491 OBP, seven doubles, four triples, 14 RBI’s and 15 runs scored.

A trio of Lady Dragons ended the season hitting over .300. Carly Leonard batted .378 with a .425 OBP, Sara Boldman hit .333, scored 14 runs and stole 10 bases, being only caught once. Hannah Ford came in at .310 and scored nine runs.

In the center circle, the Lady Dragons relied mainly on a pair of arms to get through the spring. Lily Reed went 2-5 with an 8.71 earned run average, tossing 45 innings and striking out 22 batters. Sara Boldman was 1-11 with a 6.57 ERA, going 49 innings and fanning 29 opposing hitters.