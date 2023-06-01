By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

In 2022, the Muskingum University Fighting Muskies men’s soccer team was just 2-14 overall and tallied just 11 goals in 16 game, but help is on the way. Peebles senior Mason Sims, the school’s all-time leading scorer with 91 goals, has signed his letter of intent to join the Fighting Muskies men’s program for the 2023 campaign. Sims signed his LOI in an evening ceremony held at PHS on Wednesday, May 17.

“I signed up for a soccer camp at Muskingum and then it got cancelled,” said Sims. “The coach then e-mailed me and he talked about wanting to get me up to campus. So me and one of my buddies went up and visited and they asked me to come back for a Scholarship Day. I went back and me their new coach and decided that I would probably like it there.”

Sims was a multi-sport athlete at Peebles, playing four sports his senior year- soccer, basketball, baseball, and track and field, but decided that soccer would be his sport of choice at the next level.

“I enjoy all the sports I play, but I feel like I’m best at soccer,” says the latest Muskingum signee.

Sims also will remember fondly his time as a Peebles Indians.

“Peebles is all about tradition,” said Sims. “All the different teammates and coaches I’ve had have taught me how to play and being a part of all that here at Peebles will always be pretty special. I have an older brother who always pushed me to be better and all my coaches have pushed me to be the best that I can be. Stone (Crothers), my soccer coach, has really been a big influence.”

While at Muskingum, Sims plans on majoring in Exercise Science, leaning towards continuing in school after earning that degree.

Muskingum University is an NCAA Division III school, a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference.