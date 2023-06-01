Peebles Church of Christ Preschool

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was the first year for Peebles Church of Christ Preschool, and Director Ashley Bohl considers it a success. She and assistant Shirley Grooms taught eight children ages 4 and 5 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the school year.

The school days began with the Pledge and Bible stories, followed by teaching a curriculum through Memoria Press, and each day concluded with a character-building tale and a short nap. Bohl explained that they enjoyed expanded units during the holidays.

All eight students graduated last week and will move on to kindergarten in the fall. Ray Bricking’s five-year-old twins attended the preschool this year. He said, “I am a multi-generational parent. I have kids ranging from 27 to five-year-old twins – so the term ‘been there, done that’ definitely pertains to me. All of my children have attended a ‘private’ type of preschool but nothing like Peebles Christian School. I look for many things out of a preschool – fair price, curriculum, religion, children’s safety, actual teachers, and all-out professionalism of the staff. Peebles Christian School has all that and more. I am positive that my twins are far more advanced than most children who did not or could not attend this school. Being a teacher in today’s world is not an easy job, and for Mrs. Ashley and Mrs. Shirley to take these fresh young minds and fill them with the knowledge they have is very impressive. I specifically liked the daily updates in the take-home folders and the testing of the children’s progress throughout the school year. I constantly saw progress in my children’s learning. I will always be proud and thankful for my children’s experience at Peebles Christian School.”

Grooms said of Bohl, “She knew what needed to be taught and how it should be taught.” Bohl, who also delivered her fifth child during the school year, said, “It went very smooth, and we had a really good group of kids.” Next year she plans for more community connection by having area professionals and leaders visit the classroom.

Amber and Alex Newman are also pleased parents, and Amber commented, “We chose to send our daughter to Peebles Christian Preschool this past school year to prepare her for kindergarten. Mrs. Bohl and her team exceeded our expectations. Ashley is a longtime friend and has always had a passion for high-quality education with a Christian world view. Watching our daughter flourish under her teaching confirmed what we already knew – she is a phenomenal educator. It’s a gift for our county to have this level of preschool education that lays such a solid foundation.”

The preschool is ready for 2023/24 enrollment and can take up to 18 students. They are holding an open house at the 6050 Steam Furnace Road church on June 7 from 6 – 7 p.m. Please get in touch with Ashley Bohl at ashleybohl08@gmail.com with any questions.