Kenneth Hymer, son of Raymond and Annabelle Hymer, was born on February 1, 1939 in Red Lick, Kentucky. Surrounded by his loving family, he went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Kenneth met the love of his life, Nancy Jane Gullette-Hymer, at a church function. They had a brief courtship and married quickly on November 16, 1957. Kenneth spent 57 years as a loyal employee at Barry’s Chevrolet in West Union, Ohio. He and Nancy raised three children. Kenneth was a founding member of the Youngsville Pentecostal Holiness Church, which began in 1965. He loved going to church and often said he would crawl if he had to, just to get there. He spent his free time in the woods or in his garden and could be seen at least twice a week on his riding mower. Kenneth was a hardworking, dedicated, and humorous husband, father, and papaw to all 44 members of his continually growing family. He bragged on his family anytime someone new walked through the door and showed them the family portrait on the wall as soon as they introduced themselves.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Annabelle Hymer, as well as his siblings, Thelma Dixon, Thurman Hymer, Wilbern Hymer, Juanita Newell, Lester Hymer and Brenton Hymer.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Nancy Jane of 65 years; two sisters, Arzella Kidwell of Richmond, Kentucky and Brenda Poole of Texas City, Texas; and his twin brother, Lenneth Hymer of Waynesville, Ohio; his three children, Mike and Debra Hymer of West Union, Diane and Stu Abernathy of Williamsburg and Doug and Deon Hymer of West Union; as well as his many grandchildren, Heather and Mark Williams of Cherry Fork, Alesha and Aaron Metcalf of Seaman, Ryan and Heather Coffman of Peebles, Levi and Megan Hymer of Peebles, Zach and Adrienne Coffman of West Union, Jonathon and Ashleigh Hymer of Winchester; and Tekoa and Josiah Willis of Winchester. He had 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

As of today, his family is 44 strong “all because two people fell in love.”

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Youngsville Pentecostal Holiness Church. The burial will follow in Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the L