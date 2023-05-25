Press Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) is pleased to announce its upcoming low-cost health screenings, embodying the belief that health is wealth. Throughout the month of June, ACRMC aims to address access to care in the community by offering these affordable services.

Alan Bird, CEO of Adams County Regional Medical Center, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to provide these services to our community at all ACRMC locations. Our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to essential health screenings.”

The comprehensive health screening package, priced at just $35, includes an extensive blood analysis. This analysis encompasses glucose, BUN, creatinine, albumin, sodium, potassium, chloride, carbon dioxide, calcium, total protein, total bilirubin, ALT, AST, alkaline phosphatase, cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL, HDL, TSH, CBC, and HgbA1C. As part of the screening options, additional tests such as PSA (prostate-specific antigen) and TST (testosterone) are available for only $12 each.

The low-cost health screenings will be conveniently offered at various locations for the community’s ease. At the main ACRMC facility, located at 230 Medical Center Drive in Seaman, Ohio, screenings will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ACRMC Family Medicine locations in Georgetown, Mt. Orab, Peebles, West Union, and Winchester will also offer low-cost health screenings. The Mt. Orab, Georgetown, and West Union locations will provide services Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., with Saturday availability from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Peebles location will offer screenings Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Winchester location will offer the screenings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. No appointments are necessary for the screenings, making it hassle-free for individuals seeking these services. Results will be mailed to participants.

It is recommended to fast for 12 hours to prepare for the comprehensive blood screening. During fasting, individuals may consume only water and continue taking scheduled medications. Diabetics should consult their physicians regarding fasting.

For more information about the low-cost health screenings or to schedule an appointment, please call (937) 386-3400 or visit at acrmc.com/community-health.