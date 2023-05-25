Worley begins new role as Director of Economic and Community Development

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“We lean on the shoulders of those that came before us,” said Paul Worley, Adams County’s new Director of Economic and Community Development. Worley started his new role on May 22, replacing former Director Holly Johnson, who resigned from her position.

Worley, who has seven and a half years of military experience, served as an Adams County Commissioner and business professional, is up for the challenge of this new season. “Number one, we need to take care of our local businesses here – keeping them and allowing them to grow. They are the ones that are here for the right reasons. They are not here for tax breaks. The job also entails bringing in outside businesses to the county,” said Worley.

The county is in a good place for future development. Regarding the natural gas infrastructure Johnson and her predecessor worked diligently on during their tenures, Worley said, “The goal is to work until we have it. It’s something that I’ll be working on every day. We must have the capacity to help businesses and manufacturers, and we have General Electric. They could expand their test facility, and they’re also doing assembly and manufacturing there. And it would allow homeowners other options for energy.”

Worley has maintained relationships with many constituents as a former Adams County Commissioner and continues cultivating goodwill and friendships.

The Adams County Commissioners communicated their excitement about Worley’s appointment. Commissioner Barbara Moore said, “He shares our vision of what the Economic and Community Development office should be. His Masters in Business Administration will be advantageous to the job.”

Moore continued, “We look forward to working with him and seeing the county prosper.” Commissioner Diane Ward piggybacked, “We are very glad Paul has joined the team.”

Worley resides in Hillsboro, Ohio, with his wife, Attorney Randalyn Worley, and children, George and Graham. Good wishes to Paul as he begins his new role in Adams County, and may the county continue to grow and thrive.