Leadership Adams, past and present, visit Columbus

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Leadership Adams has had quite a year from the first team building meeting at Butler Springs to a visit to the Ohio State Capitol on May 17.

Jeff Foster, Executive Director of Leadership Adams, and newly hired Economic and Community Development Director Paul Worley coordinated the day with Ohio Director of Agriculture Brian Baldridge.

Mary Mertz, Director of ODNR, spoke first, highlighting Ohio making the top four state finalists for State Parks. She discussed Adams County and surrounding areas continuing to draw on tourism. She shared her excitement regarding the pending Adams County Welcome Center at Adams Lake, which will have much-needed restroom facilities. When Leadership Adams member Kirk Larson asked, “What keeps you up at night?” Mertz answered, “Budget cuts,” saying that cuts would mean reduced services.

Amy Elbaor works in the Grants and Special Projects with Ohio Broadband. She presented on the under-representation of Adams County and encouraged folks to complete the broadband survey delivered in the mail by the Department of Development. The survey can also be found at development.ohio.gov.

Higher Education duo Dr. Nicole Rhodes President of Southern State Community College, and Eric Broad, Interim Director of Shawnee State University, talked about their cooperation in programming. They hope to change the narrative and focus on a positive message to keep students in Adams County. Rhodes said, “This is a place worth investing in.”

Baldridge introduced a business panel consisting of Kevin Hogan, State Director for Government Affairs for Intel in Ohio, State Senator George Lang, Steve Stivers, Ohio Chamber President and CEO, and JOBS Ohio Chief of Staff Phil Greenberg. Ohio is proud of its current lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 3.8%. Unfortunately, one-third of the eligible workers in the state remain on the sidelines. What’s getting in our way? Members of the panel brought a few issues front and center: 1) The need for workforce development, 2) 401K turning into 201K, 3) Housing, 4) Access to capital for small businesses, 5) High school graduates who don’t enter further education institutes or the workforce. The panel encouraged us to tell our story, take advantage of opportunities, embrace trends, communicate what needs to change and what needs implementation, and don’t surrender.

Adam Sharp, Executive Director of Ohio Farm Bureau, began his presentation with a quote from Murray Lincoln, Founder of the Ohio Farm Bureau, “People have within their own hands the tools to fashion their own destiny.” His message advocated for our farmers’ tools in Ohio’s 80 counties.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted again highlighted Ohio’s low unemployment rate. He emphasized celebrating skills, stated that businesses would only come to places with a workforce, and reiterated the importance of embracing technology.

John Carey, Director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, announced that Adams County is a distressed county until October 31, 2023. Carey emphasized the importance of wrapping up projects to ensure getting those funds that are available for distressed counties. He discussed other funding opportunities through ARC.

The day concluded with Senator Terry Johnson recognizing Leadership Adams on the Ohio Senate floor. The day at the Capitol provided a wealth of information and inspiration for the Adams County visitors.