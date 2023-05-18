By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce held its first annual scholarship dinner at McCoy Lumber in Peebles on May 5. The celebration included Vanessa Trotter and Emma Farley, both from Manchester High School, receiving the first Adams County Chamber scholarships of $500 each. The Ohio State University Manufacturing Extension Partnership sponsored the night. The Adams County representative from OSUMEP is Charissa Gardner, an Adams County Chamber’s Board member.

Scholarship applications were open to any Adams County school district full-time senior with a minimum GPA of 2.5. Twelve applicants submitted essays regarding the economic status of Adams County. They also made a video introducing themselves and talking about their future. Victoria Hicks, Chamber Administrative Assistant, said, “We let them take it any direction they wanted.”

Bee Kays Sweets catered a delicious meal for the event. Peebles Flower Shop donated table centerpieces in the Chamber colors. Sixteen local businesses donated items for a silent auction that brought in around $1000. The total profit for the evening was $1200.00 and will go towards next year’s scholarship awards.

Farley will be attending Ohio University in the fall to study Dentistry. Trotter will go to Wilmington College, majoring in Marketing. Farley said, “Receiving the scholarship wasn’t only a financial award but also a recognition of my potential to achieve my goals. I want to thank the Adams County Chamber of Commerce for being selected as one of the first recipients of their scholarships.” Trotter stated, “I am thankful that the Adams County Chamber of Commerce was eager to listen to high school seniors within the county about ways of furthering the economic development of Adams County. I am honored to receive this scholarship, and I hope after returning from college, I can further Adams County’s economic growth.”

The Chamber thanks everyone whose generosity made the Scholarship dinner a success. Hicks announced their hope for next year is to present two $1000 scholarships.