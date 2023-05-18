National Prevention Week-A Celebration of Possibility

Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration encourages individuals and organizations to share their stories of how they are helping to share ways to prevent substance abuse or awareness of mental health. The Prevention and Data Committee of the Adams County Medical Foundation focuses on prevention and awareness campaigns.

The week of May 3-7, 2023 was named National Prevention Week – A Celebration of Possibility. According to SAMHSA.com, they relaunched the event – “Talk, They Hear You”, and a success stories webinar from Communities Talk to Prevent Alcohol and Other Drug Misuse! This site also offers “on-demand resources, visually dynamic promotional materials, and a series of digital interactive prevention activities.”

The SAMHSA’s 2023-2026 strategic plan “keeps the mental health promotion, prevention, and treatment continuum at its core and emphasizes equity, trauma-informed approaches, recovery, and a commitment to data and evidence.”

Sherry Stout, Director of Adams County Medical Foundation, said, “There are many prevention activities that our Prevention Data Committee team has been working on to share messages about “Underage Drinking, Vaping, Suicide Prevention, and Prescription Drug Misuse.” From May 1 through the end of the month, a “Talk, They Hear You” campaign will be running, sharing a message for parents about the importance of talking with your kids about the dangers of “Underage Drinking.” You should be seeing the message pop up on your phone through Instagram, Facebook, and other applications. High school graduates will receive backpacks with prevention information, promotional items, and a key chain with the Suicide hotline number. During “Drug Take Back Day,” over 68 pounds of prescription drugs were gathered, and team members distributed Deterra bags to local pharmacies, dentists, medical offices, and family health/counseling centers. Deterra bags are free at these sites and a great way to dispense unused medications to avoid drug misuse and protect our environment. Also, this past week, we were invited to present at the National Prevention Network conference partnering with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration about our work with the “Talk, They Hear You” program.”

Prevention is vital to keep children and families safe and healthy. Join the Adams County Medical Foundation to spread the word so we can share our stories of success.