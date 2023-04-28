Submitted News

The West Union Village Council met in a Special Session at 6 p.m. on April 19, 2023 at the Municipal Building. President of Council Jason Francis Presiding. Call to order, roll call and pledge to the flag: Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Mary Jane Cambell – present, Randy Brewer – present, Donna Young – present, also in attendance: Melissa J. Hall – Fiscal Officer, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator, Chief Ryan Myers – WUPD, Visitors – James Nichols, Terry DeMint, Amber Dryden-Grooms

The Purposes of the meeting were to fill the vacant Council seat for the remainder of 2023, the possible hiring of a Police Officer and to change the regular meeting time scheduled on May 23, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. to allow ample time to meet with the planners for the Appalachian Grant.

Discussions began with the applicant for the Police Officer’s position – Chief Ryan Myers stated that the applicant was Shawn Cooley, he is very experienced. “He taught me when I started here,” said Myers. “He has been doing this for a very long time and he is very knowledgeable with the training.” Jason Francis – Sre there any questions? Donna Young – How long was he with us before he left us? Chief Myers – When he was with us, he was just an auxiliary officer. Chief Myers – If you decide to go with him, I would like to give him the $20 per hour since he has the experience. Jason Francis – So $20 per hour and he is looking for full-time? Chief Myers – Correct. He would like to start Monday if possible. Randy Brewer – He is good with the $20? Chief Myers – Yes. Shelley Gifford – He cannot start until all physicals are done and back to us. Jason Francis – And background check. Chief Myers – if you accept him, he will come in tomorrow and get everything started, as soon as possible. Randy Brewer – Where is he working? Chief Myers – He just resigned from the Sheriff’s Office. His last day is officially Monday. Council had a short discussion on his background and experience. Motion by Randy Brewer, second by Donna Young, to hire Shawn Cooley at the pay rate of $20 per hour and starting after all paperwork has been completed, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Francis stated the purpose of the meeting and said that he would leave it up to Council how they wanted to proceed with the candidates for the Council seat. If Council is okay with the time change for the regular scheduled meeting on May 23, there will need to be a motion. Donna Young – And why is this being changed? Jason Francis – We have to have a meeting with the planners for the Appalachian Grant, a public meeting, and instead of extending our meeting out from 7 p.m. on, we felt that it would be better to have it earlier, we could meet with them before the meeting and at 7 p.m. we could go back into session and do our regular business. Motion by Mark Brewer second by Randy Brewer, to change the regular scheduled meeting on May 23, 2023, roll call vote; all yea, motion passed.

Jason Francis – We will move on to the applicants for the vacant Council seat. Asked Council if they prefer to have interviews in open session or in an executive session. Council discussed how it had been done in the past and decided to interview in executive session.

Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Donna Young, at 6:08 p.m. to enter executive session, for hiring under ORC §121.22(G), roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Motion by Mary Jane Campbell, second by Donna Young, at 6:49 p.m. to exit executive session, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Jason Francis – Would anyone like to make a motion to recommend and is there any further discussion? Randy Brewer – You are a part of this too, what do you think? Jason Francis – I think all the candidates were good candidates, Mary Jane Campbell – Yes, it is a hard decision, good people. Randy Brewer – I would recommend all three of them to run, if they want to run for the seat. Motion by Donna Young, second by Randy Brewer, to recommend James Nichols for the open Council seat, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Jason Francis – This concludes what we are allowed to discuss, so I will need a motion to adjourn. Motion by Donna Young, second by Mark Brewer at 6:50 p.m. to adjourn, roll call vote: all yea. motion passed.