Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted have announced that the sixth annual In-Demand Jobs Week will take place during the first full week of May, starting May 1 and running through May 5.

“This week always provides a great opportunity to celebrate the many in-demand jobs, industries, and skills across Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “We encourage businesses, education leaders and community organizations to collaborate on opportunities that will increase awareness for students and job seekers.”

In-Demand Jobs Week is designed to promote Ohio’s most in-demand and fastest-growing industries through statewide hiring, education, and training events. This year, In-Demand Jobs Week will highlight Ohio’s top jobs that stem from career-focused education and the various paths available to Ohioans as they look for their next opportunity.

“Our administration has been heavily focused on supporting and promoting the wide variety of career pathways offered around the state,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “What better way to celebrate In-Demand Jobs Week than to highlight the many career pathways and state programs available to help guide students to a successful career right here in Ohio.”

Example career pathways available in Ohio are highlighted below:

• Career Technical Education – provides students of all ages with the academic and technical skills, knowledge and training necessary to succeed in future careers and to become lifelong learners.

• Pre-Apprenticeships – teaches entry level technical and job-readiness skills for an apprentice occupation to prepare students for a formal Registered Apprenticeship training program upon graduation.

• College Credit Plus – helps students earn college and high school credits simultaneously by taking college courses from local colleges or universities while in high school.

• Industry-Recognized Credentials – demonstrates the knowledge and skills students gain through hands-on learning in a specific job or industry.

Throughout the week, businesses, education providers, community organizations, and more are encouraged to plan unique opportunities that will inspire students and job seekers to pursue a career pathway and ultimately a job in Ohio. From tours and roundtables to career-tech signing days and job fairs, In-Demand Jobs Week is an opportunity to showcase all that Ohio has to offer.

Organizations can visit TopJobs.Ohio.gov to add their event to the official In-Demand Jobs Week map. Individuals interested in attending an event can use the 2023 event map to find opportunities in their community.