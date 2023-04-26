Donna Woehle Jones, beloved mother, nana, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023 in her home surrounded by family following a brief battle with cancer.

Donna was born on November 27, 1951 in Maysville, Kentucky to William and Jane (Langdon) Woehle. She joined her sister Becky and was followed in the home by sisters Mauriann, Jenny and Dorothy. Donna grew up in West Union and graduated from West Union High School in 1969. She held a Master’s Degree in Education. She taught third grade and began her career at Jefferson Elementary in Blue Creek, Ohio. She later transferred to West Union Elementary where she retired after 30 years of teaching.

Donna’s family and her dog Titan were her greatest joys. Her favorite pastimes were spending time with family and friends, attending her weekly women’s church group, binge watching TV shows like Longmire and Outlander, and online gaming. She enjoyed visiting St. lgnace, Michigan where she spent happy summers of her youth, and as an adult enjoyed Lake Michigan beaches near her beloved Mackinac Bridge.

Donna is survived by daughter Leslie Jones (Elaine Ng) and granddaughters Eliza and Lynzie; son Matthew (Bernadette) Jones and grandchildren Abigayle and Izabella and great-grandson Greyson and son Nicholas (Veronica and children) Jones and grandchildren Adrian and Courtney. She is also survived by sisters Mauriann Patterson, Jenny Rogers (John Knox) and Dorothy (Neal) Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; her best friends Barb Wood and Shirley Rice; sisters-in-law Kay Jones and Barb Coyne; and a multitude of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Becky (Dean) Orme, brother-in-law Bob Patterson, and son Bradley.

A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, June 4, at W3CU in Winchester.