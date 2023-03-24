By Julia McCane-Knox

Embrace adventure, come to Storytime! During this program, children learn early literacy, social, and emotional skills through fun and engaging stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Additionally, Enrichment Kits are given to participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities that focus on phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

Kite Storytime will be on Tuesday, March 28 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant the rhyme “I Am a Kite!” create a Cardstock and Tissue Paper Kite, play a Dice Kite Coloring game, and listen to “Kite Day” by Will Hillenbrand.

Insect Storytime will be on Wednesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing “Bugs A-Z,” create a Ladybug Magnet, and listen to “The Grouchy Ladybug” by Eric Carle.

Getting Along Storytime will be on Thursday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “This is the Way I Move,” draw a picture about kindness and friendship, and listen to I Want that Nut by Madeline Valentine.

Jungle Storytime will be on Thursday, March 30, at 4 p.m., at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create a Paper Plate Monkey Craft, and listen to “Jungle Bullies” by Steven Kroll.

Up for a challenge? Join us for exciting games, crafts, and activities at our After School Programs. After School Programs are recommended for children aged 6 to 11.

Play Balloon Tennis any time from Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30, from 2 – 6 p.m., at the North Adams Library. Make a Bunny/Chick Stick Puppet Craft any time from Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30, from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Manchester Library.

Weave Wall Art any time from Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30, from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Peebles Library. Build a 3-D Crab Puppet on Thursday, March 30, any time from 3:30 – 5 p.m. at the West Union Library.

Join us at our Teen Advisory Board Meeting on Monday, March 27, at 2:15 p.m., at the North Adams Library, and Thursday, March 30, at 4:30 p.m., at the Peebles Library. We will share ideas for Teen Library Programs and will vote on those ideas, creating programs for teens by teens. In addition, throughout March, teens can leave their mark on the North Adams Library by decorating a small circle, then giving it to staff to proudly display.

Check out our library’s new Imagination Lab Program: Water Cycle in a Bag on Saturday, April 1, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Peebles Library. We’ll draw the water cycle on a zip-lock bag, put blue-colored water into the bag, and hang it on a window to observe the water cycle in action.

Feeling hungry? We supply snacks during all library programs and snacks are available at the front desk during library hours. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.