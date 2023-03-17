By Julia McCane-Knox

Storytime is not just a program, it’s an adventure! During Storytime, children learn early literacy, social, and emotional skills through fun and engaging stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Enrichment Kits are given to participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities that focus on phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

Jungle Storytime will be on Tuesday, March 21 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant “The Jungle Rhyme,” create a Paper Plate Elephant, play Rainforest Bingo, and listen to “Rumble in the Jungle” by Giles Andreae.

Hats Storytime will be on Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing songs, create a craft, do an activity, and listen to “Hooray for Hat!” by Brian Won.

Spring Storytime will be on Thursday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Blue Bird, Blue Bird Through My Window,” make a Moveable Wings Butterfly Craft, and listen to “Spring is Here” by Will Hillenbrand.

Ice Cream Storytime will be on Thursday, March 23 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create an Ice Cream Scoops Name Craft, and listen to “Isaac the Ice Cream Truck” by Scott Santoro.

Discover something new at our After School Programs and make friends along the way. The After School Programs are recommended for children aged 6 to 11.

Create Dot Art at any time from Monday, March 20 through Thursday, March 23 from 2 – 6 p.m., at the North Adams Library. Create Bottle Cap Pencil Holders at any time from Monday, March 20 through Thursday, March 23 from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Peebles Library.

Color a Spring Letter Activity Sheet at any time from Monday, March 20 through Thursday, March 23 from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Manchester Library. Build a Moveable Butterfly at our After School Program on Thursday, March 23, at any time from 3:30 – 5 p.m. at the West Union Library.

Come to our Family Program on Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Library for Perler Bead fun. Come to create a Perler Bead Keychain or Magnet then take your design home. This program is recommended for ages 8 and up.

Looking for a fun and educational way to learn about storms? Check out our Imagination Lab Program: Storm in a Jar on Friday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. at the West Union Library. We will use a jar, some shaving cream, and food coloring to create our own colorful mini-storm! This program is recommended for all ages.

Make a Coloring Page Magnet Craft during Adult Craft Week from Monday, March 20 through Saturday, March 25 during open hours, at the North Adams Library.

Feeling hungry? We supply snacks during all library programs and snacks are available at the front desk during library hours. Call us for more information about our library programs,

services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.