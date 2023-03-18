(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1981)

Although in existence since 1811, the village of Cedar Mills never possessed a church building until 1893.

It is understandable why no place of worship was constructed in the community from its founding in 1811 to 1840. It was during these years the entire village was operated as a company town and obviously the Brush Creek Furnace Company and subsequent owners would have considered a church an unnecessary additional expense.

Following the shut down of the old furnace, the village became a family-owned community, all residents being blood relation or In-laws to John Fisher,

former co-proprietor of the Brush Creek Furnace and the Cedar Mills. One of Fisher’ sons-in-law, Dugald Thompson, owned the better part of the settlement and its business enterprises from 1866 until his death in 1888. During these many years of company and family ownership of the hamlet, church going residents had to travel several miles in order to worship in a church building.

It was probably in the 1880’s that a group of Methodists in the area started conducting regular worship services. In the time honored

Methodist tradition, the various families involved would take turns having the services in their homes. In late 1892 pr early 1893, the group decided to conduct a revival. Realizing they needed more space than was available in any of their private homes, they approved the local township school board about using the little Cedar Mills schoolhouse. Located just north of the village of top of the hill, the structure had been built about 1874. Unlike today when technical and legal questions of separation of church and state would undoubtly raise great debate and consternation among the popular, the board of education unhesitatingly permitted the Methodists to use the building for their revival. The meetings subsequently held were very successful and culminated in many conversions. As a result, the little congregation mushroomed to the point that the need for a church building was realized.

The new structure was a simple frame building erected in 1893 that stand set today. Located on Ohio 348 just west of Cedar Mills, the structure still retains its unique Methodist style two doorway facade. It was old time Methodist tradition that men and women were to be separated in the church during worship, one side of the church reserved for women. The opposite side for men. To further present unchristlike thoughts during the services, a low wall or barrier was built down the middle of the sanctuary to keep the two sexes from even eyeing on another. The Cedar Mills Methodist Church, like so many small rural churches of our time, was forced to close its doors a final time in 1971 due to a lack of membership. It has been operated since 1973 as the Cedar Mills Community Church.