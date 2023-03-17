This week we continue the story of Rachel (Grigsby) McNutt, wife of Alexander McNutt. Alexander died in 1812, of pneumonia leaving Rachel six months pregnant with the over-whelming job of raising 13 children. Since Alexander died without leaving a will, his son-in-law, Capt. James McChesney was made the administrator of the estate. Rachel inherited her share of her husband’s estate which included several hundred acres.

Alexander and Rachel lived on a plantation called “Tuscan Villa.” Tuscan Villa was a large two-story brick home close to South River just about seven miles east of Lexington. Rachel continued to operate the plantation with great success, and reared and educated all her children. She was deeply involved in both politics and the Falling Springs Church. She made sure her daughters were successfully married and that her sons were sufficiently established in professions. Rachel died in 1841 due to an accidental fall in her 70th year.

Rachel’s oldest son, John, who was named after Alexander’s father, John “Scotch Johnny” McNutt, moved to Louisiana but died in 1817, at the age of 27. Rachel’s third son, Alexander Gallatin McNutt, named after his father was born Jan 3, 1802, at Tuscan Villa and was the seventh child born to Alexander and Rachel. Alexander was ten when his father died. His mother saw to it that he was well read as a young man and was able to enter Washington College (now Washington and Lee University) in Lexington at a young age. He studied law, earned his degree and was admitted to the bar. At the age of 21, he left Lexington and relocated to Jackson, Mississippi. He began the practice of law but had very little clientele. He then moved to Vicksburg, Mississippi, where he was hired by a wealthy retiring local merchant to collect bad debts. In two years, McNutt had collected on a majority of the accounts and news of this success drew him a steady stream of clients. He soon became interested in politics, was a fine stump speaker and decided to run for office. He was pitted against Sergeant S. Prentiss, whose oratory skills were on par with that of Patrick Henry or Daniel Webster. McNutt’s slovenly attire was made a target by his opponent as well as his refusal to debate Prentiss on the platform which brought him even more criticism. His opponent also derided him as “Alexander the Great McNutt” and ridiculed his lack of personal courage because he had never fought a duel. Alexander G., a big man, had the moral courage and strength to reform and in 1829, at the age of 27, he became speaker of the House of Representatives for Mississippi. In 1837, he ran as a Democrat and was elected the 12th Governor of Mississippi serving four years. His accomplishments as Governor were the founding of a state library, a women’s property rights bill was sanctioned, land was secured for the site of a new state university and construction was completed on the state penitentiary. Declining to run for reelection, he resumed his law practice.

Alexander G. married Elizabeth Ann (Lewis) Cameron. Elizabeth had been married before to Alexander’s good friend and business partner, Joel Cameron. Joel had died at the hands of his slaves in 1833. Next week we will learn more about Joel Cameron’s murder and the implication of Alexander.