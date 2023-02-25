ACRMC Auxiliary scholarship applications are available for Adams County residents or ACRMC employees who are beginning or furthering their education in healthcare.

This scholarship is available for individuals of all ages, those just completing high school, those who are interested in entering the healthcare field or those in healthcare who desire to advance their healthcare career.

Applications are available at the ACRMC Volunteer Desk in the ACRMC Main Lobby and are due by April 1, 2023. Scholarships will be announced by June 30, 2023.