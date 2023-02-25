By Teresa Carr

Important information from the Ohio BMV. Next of Kin Emergency Contact Information – Through the Next of Kin Emergency Contact Information Program, Ohioans can identify the person chosen to be notified in the event they are involved in an accident or emergency, leaving them unable to communicate with law enforcement or emergency medical responders. Available free, this is an easy application to fill out. There are three ways to submit your Next of Kin Information:

• Online at http://bmv.ohio.gov

• In person at any local Deputy Registrar

• Pick up a form at any Ohio BMV office, fill out and mail to:

Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Verification Management

Document Management

P.O. Box 16520

Columbus, OH 43216-6520

Back Strain – Lift Correctly – Each part of the body is made to work a certain way and to work with specific other parts of the body. Certain parts are for certain activities and perform best when they are used the way they were intended. You have some control over making your individual parts work better and stronger. You also have control over whether or not you use them wisely.

Body mechanics involves standing and moving one’s body so as to prevent injury, avoid fatigue, and make the best use of strength. When you learn how to move, control and balance your own body, you can more easily and safely control and help or move another person. Back injuries among caregivers are common and many such injuries are preventable.

General Rules – The following hints will help you use proper body mechanics and be safe:

• Only lift as much as you can comfortably handle.

• Always let the person you are helping know what you are going to do.

· To create a base of support, stand with your feet 8”–12” apart with one foot a half-step ahead of the other.

• Bend your knees slightly.

• Keep your spine in a neutral (normal arched, not stiff) position while lifting.

• Use Your Legs instead of the back to do most of the work—leg muscles are stronger than back muscles.

· If you can adjust the bed, keep the top at about waist level. If it is low or you are tall, put one foot on a footstool to relieve pressure on your lower back.

Just A Thought: “Today is life-the only life you are sure of. Make the most of today. Get interested in something. Shake yourself awake. Develop a hobby. Let the winds of enthusiasm sweep through you. Live today with gusto.” ~ Dale Carnegie