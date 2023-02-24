Pictured are Kaitlyn Schumacher’s sculpture that won Best of Show and Alanna Mays with the awards for her Division One Painting and her Group Talent Dance Team. (Photos provided)

Submitted News

The North Adams High Schoo l Beta Club recently attended the State Beta Convention in Columbus, Ohio. By the time the dust settled, North Adams brought home 15 third place trophies, 22 second place trophies and 13 first place trophies.

Morgan Kell and Olivia Wright were chosen as Premier Performers for Dance while Tori Roessler and Reece Meyers were chosen as Premier Performers for Singing. The club earned secondnd place in the Ohio All-Around Award.

• David Raines – 3rd place, Agricultural Test, 11th grade

• Karlie Kennedy – 3rd place, Biomedical Test, 10th grade

• Anna Shelton – 3rd place, Spanish Test, 9th grade

• Cody Hesler – 3rd place, Social Studies Test, 11th grade

• Emmy Holt – 3rd place, Poetry, Division 1

• Ryan Shelton – 3rd place, Onsite Drawing, Division 2

• Shaye Goon – 3rd place, Woodworking, Division 2

• Brooke Robinson – 3rd place, Pottery, Division 2

• Julia Wager – 3rd place, Recycable Art, Division 1

• Bella Hamm – 3rd place, Painting, Division 2

• Kensley Cornette – 3rd place, Digital Art, Division 1

• Kirsten Campbell – 3rd place, Color Photo, Division 2

• Kyla Mahon – 3rd place, Three Dimensional Design, Division 2

• Tori Roessler – 3rd place, Service Learning Showcase

• Portfolio Scrapbook – 3rd place, team of Alyssa Kendall, Miranda Raines, Tori Roessler, Aly Williams

• Anna Armstrong – 2nd place, Agricultural Test, 10th grade

• Beau Hesler – 2nd place, Agricultural Test, 9th grade

• Jimmy Hickey – 2nd place, Creative Writing, Division 1

• Alyssa Kendall – 2nd place, Biomedical Test, 12th grade

• Breestin Schweickart – 2nd place, French Test, 10th grade

• Alex Shupert – 2nd place, Math Test, 12th grade

• Katelynn Boerger – 2nd place, Math Test, 10th grade

• Preston Call – 2nd place, Math Test, 9th grade

• Aubrey Miller – 2nd place, Science Test, 9th grade

• Skylar Stapleton – 2nd place, Social Studies Test, 12th grade

• Kelsey Cornette – 2nd place, Digital Art, Division 2

• Morgan Kell – 2nd place, Hand Drawn Anime, Division 2

• Riley Richey – 2nd place, Jewelry, Division 2

• Noah Roades – 2nd place, Woodworking, Division 1

• Leah Caldwell – 2nd place, Quilling, Division 1

• Natalie Ragan – 2nd place, Pottery, Division 1

• Hannah Hesler – 2nd place, Jewelry, Division 1

• Bentley Schweickart – 2nd place, Mixed Media, Division 1

• Aulbrea Meade – 2nd place, Black & White Photo, Division 1

• Living Literature – 2nd place, team of Alyssa Kendall, Olivia Wright, Reece Meyers, Morgan Kell, Savannah Boschert

• Two Dimensional Design Banner, 2nd place, team of Aulbrea Meade, Anna Armstrong and Katelynn Boerger

• Group Dance – 2nd place, team of Michael Mullenix, Alyssa Kendall, Olivia Wright, Morgan Kell, Reece Meyers, Savannah Boschert, Kensley Cornette, Carlee Garrison, Anna Shelton and Alanna Mays

• Colin Tolle – 1st place, Biomedical Test, 9th grade

• Cooper Roush – 1st place, French Test, 9th grade

• Dalton Pence – 1st place, Social Studies Test, 9th grade

• Jayce Rothwell – 1st place, Social Studies Test, 10th grade

• Freshman Problem Solving test – 1st place, team members Alyson McCann, Addison Shupert, Paige Evans and Ainsley Thompson

• Ava Kingsley – 1st place,Onsite Drawing, Division 1

• Kaitlyn Schumacher – 1st place, Sculpture Creation, Division 2 and Best of Show for Division 2

• Megan Reid – 1st place, Painting, Division 1

• Carlee Garrison – 1st place, Hand Drawn Anime, Division 1

• Taylor McIntire – 1st place, Fiber Arts, Division 1

• Alanna Mays – 1st place, Drawing, Division 1

• Nathan Whalen – 1st place, Spelling Bee

• Tori Roessler – 1st place, Solo Vocalist

The following singers were chosen as Premier Performers – Tori Roessler and Reece Meyers.

The following dancers were chosen as Premier Performers – Olivia Wright and Morgan Kell.