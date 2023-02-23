SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Charlie Reed

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Brett Heater, Sarah Heater

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Meeting new people

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

If I’m on the bench and long practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Junior high won all but one game then beat the team that beat us

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Lil Durk

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Simpsons”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Beavis & Butthead

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Work or playing Xbox

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s, Butterbee’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Lil Baby

FUTURE PLANS:

Be a welder or a gas/diesel mechanic