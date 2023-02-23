SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Charlie Reed
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Brett Heater, Sarah Heater
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Meeting new people
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
If I’m on the bench and long practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Junior high won all but one game then beat the team that beat us
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Durk
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Simpsons”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Beavis & Butthead
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Work or playing Xbox
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s, Butterbee’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Lil Baby
FUTURE PLANS:
Be a welder or a gas/diesel mechanic