By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was Monday night, and many folks sat to watch the much anticipated football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Social media was lit up with “Who Dey” posts from many of our Adams County and Cincinnati area friends.

In the first quarter, about nine minutes into the game, #3 from the Bills, safety Damar Hamlin, tackled #85 of the Bengals, Tee Higgins, stood up, stumbled, and fell back onto the field. During the tackle, Higgins’ helmet hit Hamlin’s chest.

CNN.com reported that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the hit. After restoring his heartbeat with treatment administered immediately by emergency personnel on the field, Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for testing and treatment. The game was ultimately postponed.

The moment seemed surreal for those who witnessed the tackle and the fall. A pin could be heard dropping on the football field as frozen NFL players stood in shock over their collapsed comrade. They were visibly disturbed, their faces showing fret and fear. Some shed tears as the players formed a prayer circle petitioning for Hamlin’s well-being.

During the wait for the postponement decision, sports announcers struggled with words to fill the space. One repetitive message was clear – life is sacred – football is not. There was much discussion about the dream these men have and their dedication to the game – the money they make and the risks they take to entertain their fans. Most players can expect injuries and some serious ones – but Monday night’s incident was unprecedented in NFL football. Two teams who were ready to overcome one another walked off the field in solidarity and respect for a fellow athlete. A heartbeat was lost, and suddenly, this most important of games seemed very small in comparison.

So, early in 2023, we see the magnitude of brotherhood and the trivialness of some things we consider significant. Life is more than position, trophies, achievement, or winning and losing. Life is relationships. And when our brother or sister falls, we pause, we pray, and we partner with one another to lift them.