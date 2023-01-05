By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

2022, like every year, was filled with ups and downs. As it came to an end, some said, “Phew, I’m glad that’s over,” while others were a bit more melancholy.

Many national and world news happenings made headlines. Among the “most talked about” were – Inflation, the Omicron Coronavirus Variant, the January 6 hearings, the Mara Largo raid, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, Queen Elizabeth’s death, Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 3 Prime Ministers for the United Kingdom in a year, flooding in Pakistan, record heat waves and world drought, the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade, and the Uvalde school shooting.

Adams County had its share of headliners. The People’s Defender reflected on the year 2022 and here are some of our top stories:

Election Year

After a tumultuous election year, Adams County made a mostly red wave when voting with one big exception. One of the year’s biggest stories was the Common Pleas Court Judge’s race. The lone Democrat victory in Adams County went to Honorable Judge Brett Spencer, who defeated Commissioner Barbara Moore in the Common Pleas Court Judge race. This race was highly recognized and was much cause for discussion and debate. In the end, the experienced Judge Spencer kept his seat.

Gas Prices

Gas prices soared, making a massive impact on Adams Countians, especially our farmers. “U.S. gas prices hit record heights after the sanctions on Russia due to their invasion of Ukraine. These were the highest prices in the U.S. since 2008. The worldwide average was just under $5 a gallon, but Fox2detroit.com reports that some countries paid close to $11. The Ohio average for unleaded gasoline was around $4.07. The cheapest gas found in Adams County was $4.05 a gallon. On March 15, 2022, CBSnews.com reported that some relief might be in sight as oil dropped from $130 a barrel the week before to $96.84 on Tuesday.”

“Richard Purdin, farmer and agricultural educator of the OSU Extension office, says the gas hike has affected farmers tremendously. He stated, ‘Fuel has an outreaching effect on everything a farmer does. It’s about two times higher than it was a year ago.’”

Operation Better Together

Operation Better Together partnered dynamically and successfully. Dropping silos, many agencies teamed for the betterment of the community. Their collaboration resulted in numerous stories for 2022 and national recognition for some programs.

The Defender shed light on Judge Spencer’s 210 Program and highlighted stories of recovery, like the heartfelt testimony of Ricky Yates. “After 30 years of active addiction and three separate stints in prison, Judge Spencer placed Ricky in the 210 Program. Ricky’s shirt reads, ‘Don’t judge me about my past; I don’t live there anymore.’ Ricky says, ‘I was off the chain.’ And with a chuckle, he shares, ‘I resented it at first.’ But continued, ‘The more I got into it, the more it made sense. Something changed – I actually put effort into it.’”

Operation Better Together gave us many compelling stories, and the nation took notice. Danielle Poe, Adams County Director of Behavior Health, Chelsea Blevins Chief Probation Officer and Debora Plymail Director of Ohio Means Jobs, presented to the American Association of Health and Human Services Attorneys (AAHHSA). “When people are part of the solution, they tend to own the outcome, and the result is better. Operation Better Together has continuously operated, intending to make lives better. The tagline focuses on prosperity encompassing the mind, body, spirit, emotional, financial, and relationships.

Nationwide they are asking how to implement and make successful a program that started in our small neck of the woods. Blevins humbly shares, ‘One of the guys said that it was the best presentation, and I was thinking, “WOW.”’ It seems apparent the achievements here come from hearts of humility. Rabindranath Tagore said, ‘We come nearest to the great when we are great in humility.’ When asked about their most significant takeaway from the conference, Plymail stated, ‘Adams County, with a little over 28,000 in population, can do great things.’ Blevins added, ‘It was humbling and reinforcing to know that we are making change – what we are doing is a big deal.’ Plymail continued, ‘And being called a champion was nice.’”

“Plymail refers to the adage, ‘there is no I in team,’ and Blevins readily asks, ‘What’s next? We’re ready to keep going.”’ Operation Better Together – you are the CHAMPIONS – my friends. Thank you for representing Adams County so well.”

131st Adams County Fair

A huge event every year for Adams County is the annual County Fair. This year’s Fair experienced perfect weather and phenomenal attendance, celebrating Adams County’s 225th birthday. Corbett Phipps served as the 2022 Outstanding Fair Supporter and Parade Grand Marshal.

“Corbett has spent many years volunteering for the 4-H and working with the youth in Adams County. Many know him for his cowboy hat and nickname, “Big P.” Before Adams County OSU Extension educator and 4-H Youth Developer Kristy Watters, Corbett wore many hats at the Fair. There was a time when he even ran the Fair. He has been a 4-H advisor for 20 out of the last 45 years. He’s been with the East Tiffin and Aggies for at least ten years and still substitutes for teachers.”

Royalty, rides, concerts, competitions, demolitions, and displays – “One of the Fair gate attendants commented, ‘We’ve seen many great people go through here.’ Approximately 40,000, Jason Hesler reported. ‘Up roughly 5,000 from last year.’”

Losses and Sorrow

Adams County experienced great sorrow with the passing of three pillars of the community. Dr. Prakash Patel, Former Fire Chief Willie Kirk, and environmentalist Barbara Lund.

“On March 9, 2022, there was collective heartbreak in Adams County as folks learned of Dr. Prakash Patel’s passing. Kind words and condolences flooded the Adams County Cancer Center Facebook page. Many offered prayers and shared the positive difference that Dr. Patel made in their lives, especially those he treated for cancer. Regina Toole told The People’s Defender, “He was the best. He treated my husband and me, and he was the most special doctor I’ve ever met.’”

“William “Willie” Kirk passed away at age 91 on July 11, 2022, and was laid to rest on July 14 in a true Fireman’s fashion. Willie was a 35-year West Union Volunteer Fire Department member and served as the Fire Chief for 15 years. He became Fire Chief after his father-in-law Everett Holmes retired. He was well-known in the community, served in other prominent roles such as the Village Council and Lions’ Club, and was a founding member of the West Union Volunteer Life Squad in 1973.”

“On October 14, 2022, Barbara Lund passed away at Adams County Regional Medical Center after a stroke the week before. She was 85 years old. As the news spread, people around Adams County expressed sympathy and sorrow. Holly Johnson, Adams County Director of Economic Development, said, ‘Barbara Lund was like the Lorax of Adams County and Shawnee Forest.’ The Lorax by Dr. Seuss is a story about humans, greed, and the natural environment’s destruction. The Lorax speaks for the trees like Lund spoke for preserving our natural resources.”

Dedications, Celebrations, Presentations

2022 held the dedication of a Vietnam Memorial Highway, the celebration of Rigdon farm as an Ohio Century Farm, and scores of scholarship presentations.

Larry Rigdon had a mission to see Adams County Highway 52 dedicated to Vietnam veterans in Adams County. Rigdon lost a brother and friends in the war. On August 24, 2022, the mission was accomplished. At the Manchester High School Recreation Center parking lot, nine Vietnam veterans from Adams County lined up, and double Purple Heart recipient, Gary Call, unveiled the new highway memorial sign. The Vietnam veterans represented alongside Call were Chaz Reeves, James Hughes, Robert McIntosh, Ronald Adams, Jerry Daniel, Bill Shelton, Bruce D. McCollum, and George Biely. It was a moment of immense gratitude for those who served their country in the Vietnam conflict.

It was a lovely Monday morning on September 19, 2022, to recognize the Dr. Scott J. Rigdon Farm in West Union with the Ohio Century Farm Award. Dorothy Pelanda, Ohio Department of Agricultural Director, presented the award to Rigdon’s granddaughter, Elaine Rigdon Lafferty (John T).”

Foundations and organizations awarded scholarships to aspirant high school graduates throughout the year. Adams County Medical Foundation, Satrista Myrick, ROTC Hip Pocket, and The Adams County Community Foundation were among the presenters.

For the spring of 2022, The Adams County Community Foundation announced 26 scholarships will be awarded to Adams County students attending college or trade school.

The Adams County Medical Foundation Scholarships are funded through the generosity of community donations, fundraising activities, and family gifts. “Sherry Stout, Executive Director of the Adams County Medical Foundation, stated, ‘We’re proud that we can do this. Hopefully, we will make a huge difference in your lives and help you get a good start to your college education.’”

Fentanyl Crisis

The Fentanyl crisis became a front-and-center topic when Representative Brad Wenstrup facilitated a roundtable discussion at the Adams County Health Department. “In an October 7 press release, Wenstrup stated, ‘Current policies to counter the proliferation of illicit Fentanyl have proven woefully inadequate to protect the nation. As a physician, a lawmaker, and a soldier, I believe it is time we declare illicit Fentanyl what it is: a weapon of mass destruction that is destroying the lives of our young people and killing Americans across the country in record numbers. As a member of the GOP Doctors Caucus and the House Intelligence Committee, I have personally been to the border and spoken with Federal agents about the difficulty they face combatting cartels who traffic human beings and drugs through our porous border. Along parts of the southern border, Federal agents have reported a 4,000 percent increase in fentanyl seizures over the last three years. The illicit Fentanyl they’re unable to catch makes its way into every community across America, killing our family and friends. We need to stop illicit Fentanyl at the border and work backward from there by working with Mexico to shut down trafficking and transport and stopping China’s role in the manufacture and production of chemical precursors used to make this deadly, illicit drug.’”

Mothers Tonya Aber (Founder of 4 Them We Fight) and Marla Ayers (Founder of Lock Memorial Project) lost their daughters to fentanyl poisoning. They are working tirelessly to make folks aware of this hideous killer. “Ayers and Aber are putting their children and others who have died on billboards for folks to see, and they are frustrated that they must fund the awareness effort. Aber said, ‘We’re paying to advertise our dead kids to save other people’s kids. I think that’s wrong.’

Ayers recently held the first Locks Memorial in Manchester, Ohio. Folks sent locks from over the United States to place on a portion of the fence on the Ohio River. Ayers and Aber want to teach people. Ayers visits schools to educate children and adults about fentanyl poisoning. Aber said folks are obtaining drugs by utilizing Snapchat. Ayers piggybacked, ‘They don’t even have to use words – they use emojis. It’s very scary.’ Aber said, ‘They are wiping out a whole generation, and it doesn’t have to be this way.’”

Sports Success

As is the case every year, student/athletes and teams from the four county high schools experienced numerous successes in the world of high school sports, some making it to the highest level of competition. Adams County saw state qualifiers in the North Adams boys golf team along with Peebles’ Samantha Seas, who reached the state in both cross-country track. Also competing in the state track meet were North Adams’ Sierra Kendall, Cody Hesler and Myla Toole.

For the first time in school history, the North Adams girls soccer team won a district title and competed in the regional semi-finals, where they dropped a heartbreaker to Lynchburg-Clay. A pair of local softball teams, Manchester and Peebles, both reached the Division IV district tournaments, while the North Adams and Peebles girls basketball teams also reached the district level. The Manchester football squad had a pair of players who received All-District recognition, seniors Aaron Lucas and Lucas Smith.

In one of the county’s newest sports, girls wrestling, West Unions’ Scotlyn Adams and Leena Blanton competed and performed admirably int he OHSWCA state tournament.

House Bill 685 – A Game Changer

“Holly Johnson, Adams County Economic and Development Director, said, ‘House Bill 685 is monumental for Adams County. We could potentially apply for up to 14 or 15 million dollars from a grant of this magnitude.’ Adams County has been designated a “distressed” county for quite some time. This House Bill will allow the governor to put monies into a fund that will permit Adams County to apply for funding for a gas line. ‘Lack of natural gas has hindered our ability to recruit commerce to our county,’ said Johnson. ‘Natural gas infrastructure is the last piece of the puzzle regarding development and job creation in the county. We need it at the Winchester Industrial Park, the Adams County Regional Medical Center, local school facilities, the villages of Winchester, Seaman, and Peebles, and even at our largest manufacturing employer – the General Electric testing site.’”

“On Tuesday, December 6, House Bill 685 (Rep. Jay Edwards and Rep. Jon Cross) received its first hearing in House Energy and Natural Resources. Along with sponsor testimony, the committee heard from a number of proponent witnesses. Among those were three county commissioners, Ty Pell of Adams County, Charles Schilling of Washington County, and Chris Schmenk of Union County.”

Business Success, Military Moms

The People’s Defender highlighted women in business, farmers, retirees, military personnel, non-profits, companies on the move, and people with a flair for creativity. Most notable was likely the story of individuals from Adams County who served in the military. There was unease in the U.S. with the Russian invasion of Ukraine; the Defender spoke with the six moms from Adams County who shed light on what it means to have a child work in the armed forces.

“On February 24, 2022, the Russian military launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to many sources, it was the most significant attack on a European state since World War II. The charge happened after months of rising tensions and assembling Russian troops on three sides of Ukraine.”

“Over 5000 miles away from Ukraine in Adams County, Ohio, parents of children in the military contemplate the possibility of their child’s deployment to Europe. This week I had the privilege of speaking with six moms of military children. They shared their vulnerability, courage, love, and adoration for their children. Hearing their stories brings a stark reality to a war that seems so far away for many of us. Still, the theme that runs consistently in these conversations is a shared faith in God and confidence that their children are ready if called.”

Larson Comes Aboard

The Defender was blessed in 2022 with the addition of Sherry Larson as the new editorial reporter after the departure of the talented Ashley McCarty. Larson and her husband Kirk, owners of The Landing at Brush Creek, quickly embedded themselves with the Adams County community and her unique style of writing has elicited many compliments since her arrival at the newspaper.

This year was filled with brokenness, bad choices, and some inconvenient truths. But it was also filled with overcomers, dreamers, wanderers, and warriors pursuing justice. In 2022, we celebrated and cried. Life gives us beautiful, awe-inspiring moments and challenging ones. Let’s welcome the end of 2022 and embrace 2023 with open minds and hearts.