Phyllis Ann Riffle (nee Stone), age 81, passed on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Phyllis was the beloved wife of William C. Riffle for 59 years. She was born in Camp Dix, entucky on July 18, 1941 to Thomas and Bertha (nee Dalton) Stone.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Daniel Stone.

She is survived by her three sons, William C., Jr., Eric (Paula) and Philip; and nine grandchildren, Alexandra (Wes) Combs, Aaron Riffle, Rachael Riffle, Casey Riffle, Jacob Riffle, Alexander Riffle, Ava Riffle, Samantha (Jake) Bicknell and Kent Stapleton; and one great-granddaughter, Talulah Raine Combs. She is also survived by siblings Clarine Tracy, Jane Gardina and Dean (Sherry) Stone. Phyllis received a scholarship to attend the Christ School of Nursing graduating in 1962 and returned to college later in life to earn another degree from Thomas More College in 1987.

Phyllis loved to golf! In fact, she played in three golf leagues and when not golfing she loved spending time with her grandkids. She had so much love to give to this world, to her friends, sons and grandchildren that there wasn’t a day that we all won’t miss her dearly.

Funeral services will be held at Parkside Christian Church, 6986 Salem Rd. (Anderson Twp.), Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. Friends may visit at the Church on the day of the service from 10-11 a.m. (https://parksidechristian.com/)

Memorials may be made to West Union Alumni and Friends, P.O. Box 444, West Union, OH 45693.