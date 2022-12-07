Check out local holiday bazaars

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Continuing with the theme of buying local, many native artisans, crafts persons, and independent sales consultants are frequenting holiday shows and bazaars this season. You never know what you’ll find!

Last Saturday, there were several shows in Adams and nearby counties. This reporter made two stops in West Union to obtain some local merchandise.

Unfortunately, the West Union Fire Department and Life Squad Holiday Bash ended up with 11 vendors calling out sick. The booths included fun finds, but the illness factor impacted participation.

The West Union Elementary PTO Craft Bazaar/Santa’s Workshop was buzzing with activity offering many vendors and photos and breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus. An added opportunity was having your pet sit on Santa’s lap. Again, there were many unique gifts from which to choose.

Adams County has many independent sales consultants for products many know and love, supporting them further back buying locally. Visit a community craft and artisan show this season and discover the talents our neighbors have to offer. These shows make the shopping experience less intentional and more about discovery.