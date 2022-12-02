Last week I told you we would be sharing a letter this week written by Del Wickerham to his sister, Maude Lillian concerning their family worship. However, since Christmas will soon be here, I wanted to share a series of stories with you concerning a Christmas miracle.

Many of the stories this past year have been written concerning many of our ancestors who lived and raised their families near Tranquility on a piece of land known to those early settlers as “The Ridge.” The Ridge was called such as it was located on the ridge of hills that over looked the west fork of the Ohio Brush Creek. Although the land was hilly, rough and covered with timber, once cleared, the soil was ideal for farming. Here these rugged pioneers built their homes, carved out a living for their families, worshiped and gave thanks to the Lord.

Most of these pioneers were Covenanters who belonged to the Associated Reformed faith. As Covenanters, they were completely against the idea of slavery and were very active in hiding, feeding and transporting anyone who was fleeing such captivity. No slave that ever presented themselves to a Covenanter was ever turned away. Even after the Fugitive Slave Act was passed the Covenanters remained true to their beliefs and values.

This leads us to the story of a family who had escaped from a large plantation in northern Kentucky and found their way to “The Ridge”. Samuel, the patriarch, of the family was tall with broad shoulders and huge biceps. He had worked as a blacksmith on the farm and had been given a large amount of freedom to go where he pleased as long as he stayed within the boundaries of the plantation. Samuel had been born on the plantation, but since both of his parents had died a few years back he really had no ties to hold him. Liza, Samuel’s wife was a small woman and very quiet. She had worked as a launderess on the plantation. Liza had been sold as a child to her master’s family and was unable to remember who her parents were or even where she had been born or when. Samuel and Liza had jumped the broom a few years back and now had two children. Baby Eli was now eight months old and little Annie his older sister was five. Samuel and Liza dreamed of freedom and secretly made plans to escape. They had heard many tales of others who had crossed the Jordan River (Ohio River) and had found freedom. Follow the North Star they were told. As time went on, they became fearful as rumors came to their ears that little Annie might be sold to another planation farther south. These fears were soon realized when word came from the big house that they needed little Annie there the next morning. Samuel and Liza determined to keep their family together, knelt and prayed that God would give them direction on their journey to escape to freedom.

On that cold December night, they packed a little bit of food, mounted and tied sleeping little Annie on Samuel’s back and did the same with baby Eli on Liza’s back. They snuck out the back of their cabin and in the darkness of the night they were off. They traveled all night until morning began to break. They took cover under some brush in a thick grove

of trees where the light of day could hardly be seen. There they dropped to their knees and gave thanks to the Lord for His traveling mercies. Samuel and Liza took turns watching for slave hunters as the other one slept. That evening as darkness covered the landscape, they made their way to a small stream nearby. They filled their homemade canteens with water and began their long trek northward. They continued on like this for several days but now their food supply was gone. They had been so careful to ration it out slowly but now they must try to find help. Samuel had heard talk of abolitionists who would help runaway slaves. Samuel and Liza prayed and asked God to lead them to such a family.

That night Samuel left his family and headed out on his own to see if he could find food or help for his weary family. As he slowly made his way through a small field, he could see a small cabin with a light in the window. Dear Lord, Samuel prayed, please let these peoples helps us. Amen. Samuel crept slowly up to the house. He could hear dogs barking far away. Maybe they were blood hounds on the trail of some poor helpless creature. Maybe they were after him. Oh, Lord, Samuel thought, help me! He gave a little rap on the door of the cabin. He heard footsteps and then the door opened.

Next week we will bring you Part 2 of “Crossing the Jordan.”