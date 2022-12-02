By Julia McCane-Knox

Temperatures are dropping, but it’s warm and cozy inside the library! Join us for our Snowmen Storytime on Monday, December 5, at 11 a.m., at the Manchester Library. In this program, we will sing “I’m a Little Snowman,” create a Cotton Ball Snowman Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner and “All You Need for a Snowman” by Alice Schertle.

You’re invited to our Snowmen Storytime on Tuesday, December 6 at 11 a.m., at the North Adams Library. In this program, children will chant the rhyme “I’m a Great Big Snowman,” make a Snowman Craft, play Fill Up the Snowman, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “There Was a Cold Lady Who Swallowed Some Snow” by Lucille Colandro and “Sneezy the Snowman” by Maureen Wright.

Join us for our Adventure Storytime on Thursday, December 8 at 11 a.m., at the West Union Library. In this program, we will sing learning songs, including “1 Little, 2 little, 3 little pinecones” (ASL counting) and “There Was a Farmer Had a Cat;” in addition, we will play with play dough and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Swim Little Wombat, Swim” by Charles Fuge and “I’m Scared” by Jennifer Holm.

Calling all teens! If you like anime, we have a program for you. Join us for Anime-Niacs for tons of Anime fun on Tuesday, December 6 at 4 p.m., at the Peebles Library. Watch an anime episode that is rated PG or PG-13 and vote for the next anime episode to watch during the next meeting. Enjoy other anime-themed activities, and discuss anime, manga, and more. Snacks will be provided.

We will not have Storytime on Wednesday, December 7, at the Peebles Library due to Staff In-Service. We will open at 1 p.m. that day. Sorry for any inconvenience.

Deck the halls! Join us for our Christmas After School Program on Wednesday, December 7 at 2:30 p.m., at the North Adams Library as we create festive garlands out of construction paper. You’re invited to our Christmas After School Program on Wednesday, December 7, at 3:30 p.m., at the Peebles Library as we create Scratch Art Ornaments.

Children and teens, join us for Christmas Bingo on Thursday, December 8, at 3:30 p.m., at the West Union Library. In addition, you’re invited to our Winter After School Program on Thursday, December 8, at 3:30 p.m., at the Manchester Library as we create Paper Snowflakes.

Join us for a movie on Saturday, December 10, at 1 p.m., at the West Union Library! Enjoy snacks and watch “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” rated TV-PG. Swank Motion Pictures, Inc. Synopsis: “The Muppets’ version of the Dickens holiday classic about a miser who’s visited by three ghosts features Kermit the Frog as the penny-pincher’s hardworking and loyal employee.”

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.