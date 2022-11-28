Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on November 28, 2022 at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore and Diane Ward. Ty Pell was absent. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Jason Bohl via teleconference. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley, Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms and Commissioner Elect Kelly Jones were present for the session.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Reports for week ending November 25, 2022.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley discussed termination of a building lease with the board. The agreement for the lease expired January 23, 2022 and the board continued to lease the building on a month-to-month basis. Ms. Worley stated the Notice of Termination should continue to follow the guidelines set in the original agreement.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to rescind RES: 2022-614 to terminate a building lease agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners and the Seaman Life Squad Association effective January 1, 2023. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to terminate a building lease agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners and the Seaman Life Squad Association for the Seaman Life Squad Building, located 17955 State Route 247, Seaman, OH pursuant to Section 13.6 of the agreement and effective January 31, 2023. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye.

A teleconference was held with jail administrator Jason Hayslip to discuss an application for grant funding of a proposed jail facility. Also discussed was a quote for replacement of obsolete fire equipment in the jail.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the application for $28 million in funding under the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections H.B. 687 Capital Improvement Funding Grant for Local Jail Project Improvements for the proposed Adams County Correctional and Justice Center as recommended by Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a lease agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners (lessor) with Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (landlord) and Venture Productions, Inc. (lessee) for the premises located at 11516 State Route 41, West Union, Ohio commencing January 1, 2023 for twelve (12) months. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye.

Adams County Dog Warden Donnie Swayne met with the board to discuss the following issues: Foster Program- Guidelines presented for establishing a foster program in Adams County. Interested individuals may apply to foster dogs in the care of the Dog and Kennel Department into their homes. The dogs will remain the property of the county and available for adoption or rescue to interested parties; Theft- The Dog and Kennel Department had an incident of forced entry in which funds donated for the purchase of dog food were stolen. A police report was filed, an investigation ensued, and fingerprints have been obtained. Protocols for handling of cash were established. Also discussed was a quote for security cameras; Dog Licensing Tag Sales- Tag sales for 2023 begin on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into an agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners and Richard L. and Patricia A. Crawford for the purchase of 1.00 acre of property located in the Village of West Union, Oh. as recommended by Dog Warden Donnie Swayne. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye.

Adams County EMS Chief Dusty McCleese met with the board to discuss the following issues:

Personnel- Farley, Lambert, Dotson, Kremin; Run Statistics- 57 call for services last week; Lieutenant position to be filled in January. Letters of Interest to be submitted for review; EMT Basic classes to be held at Station #100. Classes will begin in January 2023 and held through Shawnee State. Proposed Intermediate classes to be held in the fall of 2023.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the status change of Sierra Farley from part-time to full-time status with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective December 14, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to accept the resignation of Taylor Lambert as an EMT with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective December 21, 2021 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the status change of Justin Dotson from part-time to volunteer status with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective December 21, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the status change of Scout Kremin from part-time to volunteer status with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective November 21, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session with Attorney Matthew Teetor, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley and Commissioner Elect Kelly Jones at 10:08 a.m. to discuss Pending Court Action-Villages of West Union and Manchester vs. Adams County Commissioners in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (3). Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye. President Moore reconvened the session at 10:25 a.m.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: 229 Cross St Property- Estimate for renovations of building presented by Dave Stone, TSHD Architects; Arts Council- Concerns the Arts Council will not be included in potential funding through the Appalachian Community Grant-Technical Assistance Grant. Arts Council Director Betsy Miskell received confirmation the Arts Council will be included in the grant; Appalachian Community Grant-Technical Assistance Grant- Communication with Village of Winchester for wish list of

recommendations to be included in the grant. Discussion for Adams County to remain with Clermont Port Authority as lead agency or to move to counties with Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) as the lead agency; Kroger Hometown Delivery- All Hometown Delivery locations will seize service on December 31, 2022 throughout Ohio and Michigan. Data collected during the program will determine locations of future brick and mortar stores. The logistics of store in Adams County located on State Route 32 would be ideal. The Kroger Company is considering placement of smaller grocery stores in lieu of larger super stores in unserved areas; Tranquility Shooting Area- ODNR renovations complete and range now open. Permits may be obtained from the ODNR and are required for use; Adams Lake Welcome Center- Travel and Visitor’s Bureau issues have been resolved; ODNR approved of building. Grant will be submitted to the controlling board the first week of December, 2022; Winchester Industrial Park- Declaration of Restrictions Covenants Easements and Reservations will be recorded today. Agreement authorizing sale of real estate will be presented by legal counsel next week; EDA Grant- Water Tower placement through Adams County Regional Water District more suited for grant guidelines. North Adams Sanitary Sewer Project will more strongly aligned with guidelines for Ohio EPA, WPCLF, H2Ohio and ARPA funding.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley held discussion with the board concerning solar projects and zoning. Ohio H.B. 52 placed approval for green projects, including solar, to the County Board of Commissioners in each county to regulate and restrict unincorporated areas. Township zoning is not eligible to regulate green projects, the restrictions must be placed at county level through the Board of Commissioners. The matter was tabled for further discussion.

The board held a teleconference with Dave Stone, TSHD Architects to discuss building renovation recommendations for the 229 Cross Street property. Mr. Stone stated the structure is sound, though the building would require complete renovations. The board discussed necessities for key offices to hold space in the building. Also discussed was the final approval for renovations at the Job and Family Services building.

A teleconference was held with Jason Bassett, Freedom Linx, to discuss an agreement between the Board of Commissioners and Freedom Linx for an internet upgrade. Mr. Bassett stated Freedom Linx has a subcontractor agreement with Horizon for the installation of the fiber and will need authorization for the subcontractor to attach fiber and perform wall penetrations if necessary. Also discussed was multi-factor authentication.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to authorize a Method of Procedure for Horizon, acting as a subcontractor on behalf of Freedom Linx, LLC, to attach fiber to the Courthouse building and penetrate walls if necessary for internet upgrade as recommended by Jason Bassett, Freedom Linx, LLC. Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, absent; Ward, aye.

The board held discussion on the 229 Cross Street property, renovations, funding and potential departments that may relocate to the building. Also discussed was the West Union Community Building and relocation of departments to that facility.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.