Samuel “Sam” R. Baldwin, Sr., age 79 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his residence. Sam was born February 6, 1943 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Homer and Clara (Eads) Baldwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Jessie Faye Woodyard and Bill, Ora Marvin “Bib” Baldwin and Kathryn “Sis”, and Mable Darlene; and one grandchild, Kayla Renee Baldwin.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby Lee (Osman) Baldwin of Manchester; children Samuel Richard Baldwin, Jr. and Angie of West Union, Vonda Kay Chaney and Michael of West Union, Amy Kathryn Davis of Manchester and Vanessa Lee Gilliam and Jeff of Manchester; grandchildren Samantha Dawn Waggoner and Eric, Sydney Shay Gable and JD, Dakota Ozro Baldwin Chaney, Sara Roselee Rayner and Zach, Michala Alexandra Chaney, Josee Lee Davis, Mason Tyler Gilliam and Avery Michael Gilliam; great grandchildren Kaylan Faith Waggoner, Lucas Ryan Waggoner and Landon Jacob Waggoner.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Bill Setty officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.