By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Defender wants to wish its readers a Happy Thanksgiving. We are grateful that you read our stories each week and provide us with news and heartfelt accounts of what is happening in the community.

Today’s three stories we share on the front page are earnest pieces about folks who faithfully serve Adams County. The 911 dispatch and telephone reassurance calls are voices that save lives and lonely hearts. And we’ll introduce you to a young woman whose heart and hugs spread love daily.

We hope your holiday is filled with gratitude for the things that cannot be measured, quantified, or calculated. Still moments, hot coffee, puppy kisses, children’s laughter, a kind word, an understanding co-worker, and giving hearts – all gifts of great love, and sharing those gifts make the best stories.