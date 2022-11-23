By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Are you looking for a fun adventure for the entire family this holiday season? Family Traditions Animal Adventure, LLC at 240 Poole Road in West Union offers a winter wonderland of lights and over 50 different species of animals like zebra, kangaroo, camel, lemurs, and more.

Ryen Shiveley and his father Larry of Family Traditions, report that this is the USDA-licensed Zoo’s fourth year and second Christmas display season. They open for the holidays on Friday, November 25. They will be open Friday – Sunday from 5 – 9 p.m. through January 1, except for Christmas Eve and Day (even animals need a holiday).

Guests should warmly dress as they stroll the farm experiencing exotic and exciting creatures. Food trucks will sell food and beverages, sweets will be available in the gift shop, and the Grinch, Santa, and other animated characters will make special appearances and photo opportunities on Saturdays. Observe a live nativity scene. And participants can also create a Christmas ornament keepsake. On December 10, Forgotten Way Farm Corn Maze is providing their team of horses to do wagon rides included in the general admission price.

The Zoo started as Ryen’s dream and has continued to grow. Soon, they plan on expanding the facility to display more animals and house a sizable gift store. Larry explained that five living generations of their family had enjoyed the farm.

Touring the grounds and facility, I met a fennec fox, prairie dogs, parrots, a lemur named Lola, and a sleeping sloth named Otis, who rooms with Clifford, the green iguana. I observed reptiles but steered clear of the snakes. We headed outside to watch the parakeets feed and view the cuteness overload of goats, an adorable lama, zebra, and a donkey. We only saw some animals, but I need to save some of the experience for my holiday visit.

From birthday parties to field trips and day camps, Family Traditions offers a variety of experiences for guests. Ryen stated, “We try to make it as interactive as possible.”

Add a new tradition to your family schedule this Christmas and visit Family Traditions Animal Adventure. Experience Christmas at the Zoo. General admission is $10 per person – children two and under are free.