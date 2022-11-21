Regina Kay Culpepper-Huff, 72 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

Regina was born in Grayson, Kentucky, on July 17, 1950, the daughter of the late Alva and Alma (Wilburn) Wilson. Regina worked for Jacobs Engineering, in the contract department. She attended the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Peebles. She was a member of the Peebles Lioness Club, the Peebles Life Squad, the Adams County Business and Professional Women’s Club, and the Peebles Alumni.

In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph M Stern, Paul Culpepper, Jack Huff and John Huff. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Vaughn Carroll, her sisters, Bonnie Ashworth and Dixie Vanover, and her stepson, William Stern.

Regina is survived by her brother, Tim (Lori) Wilson, of Phoenix, Arizona; stepson, John (Lisa) Huff of Clarksville, Tennessee; and three stepdaughters, Elizabeth (Russell) Warren of Peebles, Emily Stern of Dayton and Brandy Huff of Clarksville. Regina will be missed by her several nieces and nephews, including Kyle (Jenny) Wilson of Peebles.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Peebles, Ohio. Dave Hopkins will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Jacksonville Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.