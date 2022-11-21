Linda L. Cantrell age 73 years of Winchester, Ohio, passed away November 20, 2022, at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Linda was born on May 30, 1949, the daughter of the late Stanley and Cora Pauline (Snider) Leonard in Huntington, West Virginia. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Wendell Leonard.

Linda married Robert Cantrell Sr. of Fairborn, Ohio and they made their home in Adams County, Ohio and it was here they built their family and career. Linda put long hours, dedication and hard work into the family business of 1st Stop, Inc. and Cantrell Companies and was instrumental in building a business. She was a loving caregiver and always made time for her children and grandchildren. She retired, due to health reasons.

Surviving is her husband, Robert Cantrell, Sr. and her two children Kathy (John) Jodrey and Robert (Charlene) Cantrell, Jr. of Winchester, Ohio; five grandchildren, Caitlyn Dugan and Brett Barton, Shanna Stamper, Amber Jodrey, Melanie Cantrell and Steven Roland and Mathew Cantrell; three great grandchildren, Maizee, Lincoln, and Whitley Grace; and one sister, Donna Glover; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Dale Bare officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Ford Cemetery Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 5 -7 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.