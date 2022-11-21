By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It’s no secret to fans or opposing coaches that the fortunes of the 2022-23 Peebles Lady Indians varsity basketball squad will revolve a good deal around junior guard Payton Johnson. That was certainly evident in the Lady Indians’ season opener on November 19 at Greenfield McClain. Johnson was unstoppable as she poured in 26 points as the Lady Indians started their season on a high note with a 38-32 road win.

The Lady Tigers led 9-5 after a slow first quarter on the Peebles side, and extended that lead to 18-13 at the half. The Peebles offense continued to struggle in the third period, being outscored 8-6 and still trailing 26-18 heading into the final quarter, but then things changed dramatically.

After only scoring 18 points in the first three quarters, the Johnson-led Lady Indians exploded for 20 over the final eight minutes, while holding the home team to just 6. That disparity flipped the scoreboard in favor of Peebles and resulted in the visitors escaping with a 38-32 win.

Johnson’s 26 easily led the winners, and she also added 8 steals and 7 rebounds to her stat line. Lydia Maddox added 5 points to the victory, with Angel Gray scoring 3 (with 6 steals) and Caydence Carroll and Lily McFarland each scoring 2. Carroll also led the Lady Indians with 8 rebounds.