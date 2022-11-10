Judge Spencer keeps seat, West Union says “yes” to alcohol

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was primarily a red wave for Adams County and the state of Ohio on Election Night 2022.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governoe Jon Husted secured re-election with 62.8% of the vote against challengers Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens. The 2nd District’s Brad Wenstrup celebrated a significant victory over the opponent Samantha Meadows taking 74.5% of the final vote.

In a press release, Wenstrup stated, “I am humbled and honored that the hardworking people of Southern Ohio have elected me, some for the first time, to continue working on their behalf as their U.S. Representative. During these extremely challenging times in our nation, we need leaders who bring real-world experiences to Washington. I’m proud to continue lending my voice and productive solutions as a doctor, veteran, and former small business owner to help solve America’s most pressing challenges. Ohioans right now are being crushed by inflation, they are concerned with crime and the deadly drug epidemic across our nation, and they see a gross lack of accountability in Washington. I am prepared and driven to tackle these challenges head-on and look forward to fighting for Southern Ohio every day.”

Brian Baldridge held his State Representative seat for the 90th District, defeating Democrat challenger Andrew Dodson. Wins in Ohiocontinued for the Republicans, including Attorney General Dave Yost, Auditor of State Keith Faber, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Treasurer of State Robert Sprague, Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy, Supreme Court Justice Pat Fischer, Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine, U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, 4th District Court of Appeals Kristy Wilkin, Adams County Commissioner Kelly Jones, and Adams County Auditor David Gifford.

The lone Democrat victory in Adams County, though in a non-partisan race, went to incumbent Common Pleas Court Judge Brett Spencer, who defeated Commissioner Barbara Moore in the Common Pleas Court Judge race. The race was highly recognized and was much cause for discussion and debate. In the end, the experienced Judge Spencer kept his seat and relayed that “he’ll continue his good works with the Adams County community, saying that he is especially interested in seeing the Children’s Ranch come to fruition.”

State issues 1 and 2 passed. Tax Levies for Seaman Village, Winchester Village Police, Franklin Township Cemetery, Jefferson Township Fire, Meigs Township Fire, Oliver Township Cemetery, Oliver Township Fire, Tiffin Township Cemetery, and Wayne Township Fire were all approved.

Local Options for Locus Grove, West Union B, and West Union B (Sunday sales) were approved. (The Defender will interview Mi Camino’s owner Alex Mercado for a response in a future article.) The Local Option for Pebbles Village failed by a few votes.

All in all, it was a calm night at the Adams County polls. The Defender congratulates the elected and hopes for many positive reporting opportunities in the future.

The following are Adams County votes by township:

Early Vote:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 2363, Whaley/Stephens – 710

U.S. Senate – Vance – 2084, Ryan – 971

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 2334, Meadows – 774

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 2276, Dodson – 805

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 1324, Spencer – 1762

,Bratton:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 488, Whaley/Stephens – 70

U.S. Senate – Vance – 451, Ryan – 106

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 486, Meadows – 80

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 487, Dodson – 75

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 301, Spencer – 256

Brush Creek:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 299, Whaley/Stephens – 47

U.S. Senate – Vance – 269, Ryan – 76

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 294, Meadows – 59

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 291, Dodson – 56

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 201, Spencer – 147

Locust Grove:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 363, Whaley/Stephens – 48

U.S. Senate – Vance – 334, Ryan – 70

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 362, Meadows – 54

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 355, Dodson – 58

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 215, Spencer – 195

Green:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 147, Whaley/Stephens – 37

U.S. Senate – Vance – 138, Ryan – 44

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 152, Meadows – 35

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 142, Dodson – 38

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 76, Spencer – 106

Jefferson:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 188, Whaley/Stephens – 42

U.S. Senate – Vance – 178, Ryan – 52

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 197, Meadows – 41

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 184, Dodson – 45

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 124, Spencer – 106

Liberty:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 571, Whaley/Stephens – 104

U.S. Senate – Vance – 524, Ryan – 142

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 582, Meadows – 101

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 566, Dodson – 111

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 336, Spencer – 341

Manchester United:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 294, Whaley/Stephens – 80

U.S. Senate – Vance – 259, Ryan – 111

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 290, Meadows – 87

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 293, Dodson – 86

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 161, Spencer – 220

Peebles Village:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 388, Whaley/Stephens – 88

U.S. Senate – Vance – 360, Ryan – 120

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 395, Meadows – 90

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 390, Dodson – 90

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 225, Spencer – 258

Meigs:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 201, Whaley/Stephens – 35

U.S. Senate – Vance – 177, Ryan – 50

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 196, Meadows – 42

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 197, Dodson – 41

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 11,1 Spencer – 128

Oliver :

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 270, Whaley/Stephens – 51

U.S. Senate – Vance – 252, Ryan – 75

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 275, Meadows – 53

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 274, Dodson – 56

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 152, Spencer – 180

Seaman Village:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 245, Whaley/Stephens – 39

U.S. Senate – Vance – 222, Ryan – 58

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 247, Meadows – 40

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 240, Dodson – 48

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 128, Spencer – 158

Sprigg :

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 503, Whaley/Stephens – 95

U.S. Senate – Vance – 454, Ryan – 141

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 495, Meadows – 110

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 496, Dodson – 106

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 233, Spencer – 372

West Union B:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 268, Whaley/Stephens – 106

U.S. Senate – Vance – 238, Ryan – 130

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 264, Meadows – 114

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 265, Dodson – 109

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 145, Spencer – 235

Tiffin East:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 340, Whaley/Stephens – 70

U.S. Senate – Vance – 309, Ryan – 105

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 340, Meadows – 74

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 334, Dodson – 80

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 183, Spencer – 221

Tiffin West:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 356, Whaley/Stephens – 71

U.S. Senate – Vance – 317, Ryan – 110

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 338, Meadows – 83

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 487, Dodson – 75

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 191, Spencer – 233

Wayne:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 426, Whaley/Stephens – 41

U.S. Senate – Vance – 396, Ryan – 67

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 423, Meadows – 50

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 411, Dodson – 56

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 223, Spencer – 245

Winchester Village:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 256, Whaley/Stephens – 34

U.S. Senate – Vance – 241, Ryan – 51

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 268, Meadows – 27

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 262, Dodson – 36

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 174, Spencer – 118

Winchester Township:

Governor and Lt. Governor – Dewine/Husted – 419, Whaley/Stephens – 71

U.S. Senate – Vance – 396, Ryan – 98

U.S. Congress – Wenstrup – 429, Meadows – 73

State Rep. 90th District – Baldridge – 419, Dodson – 78

Common Pleas Court Judge – Moore – 272 Spencer – 228