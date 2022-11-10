Shane M. Brown, 33 years of age, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in El Paso, Texas.

Shane was born on January 11, 1989, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of Kenneth “Mark” and the late Lisa (Lewis) Brown.

Shane understood that the meaning of life was not encapsulated in earning degrees, making a living, or owning material items. He felt the depth of human experience and refused to trade profundity for the mundaneness of a traditional lifestyle. Instead, he chose to prioritize the needs of the people he loved, to explore the minds of strangers and the extent of human imagination through reading endless books, to experience the support of the earth and the power of the sun through spending a day lying on the ground looking up at the sky, to generate humor and silliness in the lives of those around him, and to satisfy his curiosity and need for independent thought through learning new skills and pouring himself into projects. He lived a genuine and sincere life and is dearly missed by those who truly knew him beyond his witty jokes and ostentatious antics. His soul is free and pure and kind and has finally found its true nature again— a form not bound by the weight of the world. We love you, Shane Mac.

Shane was preceded in death by his mother, Lisa (Lewis) Brown. He is survived by his father, Mark (Leslie Case) Brown of Aurora, Colorado; a brother, Lance (Meredith) Brown of Aurora, Colorado; and two sisters, Maggie Brown of Long Beach, California and Brooke (Thomas) Summer of Aurora, Colorado; as well as his paternal grandfather, Howard Slavens of Monument, Colorado; and his maternal grandfather, Jim Lewis of Seaman, Ohio; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family are invited to share memories of Shane during a celebration of life on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, Ohio. A memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Greg Roberts officiating. Shane’s family would like to encourage everyone to dress casually and enjoy this time of sharing.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.