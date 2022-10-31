Anna May Schrock, age 86, of the Wheat Ridge Community in West Union, passed away Sunday October 30, 2022. She was born on September 8, 1936, in LaGrange County, Indiana, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Frey) Beechy.

Mrs. Schrock is survived by five sons, Ken (Carol) Schrock, Willard (Lorene) Schrock, John (Marie) Schrock, Delmar (Esther) Schrock, and Harvey Jr. (LeAnna) Schrock; four daughters, Elizabeth Schrock, Dorothy (Steve) Keim, Sue (Marty) Yutzy, and Laura (John Alan) Miller; 36 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and a brother, Ora Beechy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey U. Schrock on March 19, 2017, and six brothers, and six sisters.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 7:30 p.m. on Monday October 31, 2022, and from 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday November 1, 2022, at the Wheat Ridge Community Building. Funeral services will take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday November 2, 2022, at the Wheat Ridge Community Building. Alan Mast and Home Ministers will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.