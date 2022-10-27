By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Adams County CASA completed the first preservice training for court-appointed special advocates, guardian ad litem volunteers.

The 32-hour pre-service training included court observations, case study and analysis, and effective report writing. Cortney Brumley, Executive Director of the Scioto County Juvenile Court CASA Program, stated, “These selfless folks are the first volunteers of hopefully many people in Adams County to volunteer to give kids in foster care a voice and hope.”

On October 17 Judge Brett Spencer swore in Deb and John Wood, Alicia Slack, Amanda McClary, and Hannah Hanks. Soon, they will have their first case appointments. CASAs are typically appointed to one or two cases at a time, giving them the opportunity for monthly visits with the child and encouraging a healthy connection. The standard case load allows them to interview all parties involved in the case and make informed recommendations to the court. Brumley said, “I am extremely proud of the work these volunteers have completed this far and am anticipating these change agents to truly improve the lives of many kids in foster care in our county.

John Wood added, “I keep hearing Matthew 19:14 over and over in my head. Jesus said, ‘Let the children come to me… For the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.’ We need to protect our children!” His wife, Deb, joined, “It only takes one person to give a child hope and to change their life forever. I pray I can be that person for the children I serve.”

If you want more information about becoming a CASA volunteer, please get in touch with Brumley at Cortney.brumley@sciotocounty.net or apply on our website www.adamssciotocasa.org.