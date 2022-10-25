By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coach Kirk Bunn and his North Adams High School boys soceer team are headed back to the Division III district tournament. The #6 seeded Green Devils hosted #11 seed Rock Hill on Thursday, October 20 and earned the trip to districts with a hard-fought 3-1 victory.

North Adams and Rock Hill have met before in tournament play and it has always been a tight, physical contest and last week was no exception. The two teams battled to a 1-1 tie at the half, with the Devils getting nifty left-footed goals from Hunter Brown while the visitors got a fluke goal on a ball that bounced high off the hard ground and out of the reach of North Adams goalkeeper Trey Hoop.

But Hoop and the Devils’ defense slammed the door in the second half, allowing nary a score while their offense picked up a pair of goals, one from Gage White and one from Cody Hesler to claim the 3-1 win and the sectional crown.

Coach Bunn and his troops were slated to begin district play on Wednesday, October 26 when they will face #3 seeded Northwest in a match up beginning at 8 p.m. on the pitch at Piketon High School.