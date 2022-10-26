Lee Ann Hendrickson, age 53 of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Lee Ann was born May 8, 1969 to the late Donald and Fannie Hendrickson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Pamela, Linda and twin brother Rex.

Survivors include her brother, Donald Hendrickson, Jr. of Williamsburg, Ohio.

Gravesides services will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at noon at the Hendrickson Family Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.