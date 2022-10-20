A haunting reminder of lives taken by fentanyl poisoning and drug overdose

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Marla Ayres lost her daughter, Angie, to fentanyl poisoning in 2018. She established Light Into Darkness/#AngiesWish and continually seeks to educate others about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning and overdose.

Ayres believes that when a community is willing to recognize a problem, it can start solving it. On October 11, Ayres partnered with the Manchester Lions Club to establish Ohio’s first Lock Memorial. Families from around the country sent locks representing lost loved ones from fentanyl poisoning or overdose.

There was an anguished beauty as community members gathered to place locks on a portion of fence provided by the Manchester Lions Club with gorgeous views of the Ohio River. Participants included Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, Manchester Lions Club, members of the Manchester School Board, Manchester Fire Chief Rick Bowman, A Ray of Hope staff, and others.

Locks came from several states, including Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Indiana, New York, Maryland, Louisiana, West Virginia, Orgon, North Carolina, Florida, Maine, California, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Alabama. Ayres reported that more than two dozen locks are in transit, and a dozen more are ordered and not yet shipped.

Anyone wishing to place a lock in memory of a loved one who passed away due to overdose or fentanyl poisoning is welcome. Interested persons can google custom locks to find many options, or you can purchase a plain lock at Dollar Tree for $1.25 and write your loved one’s name and age with a permanent marker.

The memorial is a haunting reminder of the many lives taken by fentanyl poisoning and drugs each year. May it cause reflection and keep others from the same fate.