When he was in 5th grade, Dick Huntley’s teacher found him with a“Hot Rod” magazine hidden inside his History textbook. His love and passion for cars started at a young age, and he passed them on to his son, Marty.

Dick and Joyce Huntley purchased an auto parts store in 1972. A few months ago, Joyce asked her son Marty, “Do you realize that we’ve been doing this for 50 years as a family?” Marty remembered and reflected that he had been officially working at the business since he graduated high school in 1980 but spent time there as a child working and learning about the company. Daughters Melinda and Marla were also involved in the business through the years.

Dick explained that their first building stood about where Venture Productions is today. He and Joyce didn’t own the building at first. In 1961, Dick began working for the gentlemen who owned the Calvin and Johnson store. In 1968, the Huntleys had the opportunity to run full-service gas stations, and they did that for a while. When Mr. Johnson of Calvin and Johnson died, Johnson’s widow tried to run the business for a couple of years. Mr. Johnson wanted the Huntleys to have the first chance to buy it. Dick said, “When I worked for them, we were family.” So, in June 1972, the Huntleys sold the service stations and purchased the parts business. They built what is currently the “Napa” store in 1976. At that time, the store’s name was Independent Parts Plus. But they always did more than sell parts. Dick said they did what they needed to survive, including towing and equipment sales, towing and equipment work, running a machine and diagnostic shop, auto parts, and warehousing. Dick and Joyce ran three West Union, Peebles, and Manchester shops.

Marty and his wife, Allison, a nurse, bought the business from Dick and Joyce in 1996, and it became Big A and then Napa in March 1998. Dick continued working even after Marty and Allison became the owners. At one time, they ran four stores at once, but now they own and operate the West Union and Georgetown, Ohio, locations.

The family also stock car raced together for years. One of Dick’s favorite memories is a photo they took of Marty and his best friend Randy as they stood and watched the loading of the race car on the truck. He fondly remembers when Marty started racing and bringing their grandson to the track.

Marty said, “The community has been good to us, and we’ve tried to be good to the community.” Dick said, “We know we’ve seen some competition and changed our banner a time or two, but the people deal with the Huntleys. People don’t say we’re going to Napa; they say we’re going to Huntleys, and that means a lot to us.” Marty added, “We still strive to have the right team of people in our stores.”

Of course, times change, and the Huntleys have seen many changes. Dick recalls, “When we started, you could remember every part someone would come in and ask you for.” Joyce used to do all the ordering and inventory by hand. Allison stated, “Part of what you have to do to be successful is transitioning and keeping with the times.” Dick said, “We were one of the first companies to start with computers.” Joyce took over everything when their accountant went on vacation and didn’t return. She said, “I’ve done everything but mix paint.”

Marty said he remembers when his parents took on the Parts Plus flag. He stated, “That was unheard of to fly a flag for somebody. Everybody was independent.” They started outside sales when that was unheard of, and they started deliveries. “I remember a Ford Ranchero with a picture of a shotgun painted on the tailgate that said, ‘shotgun delivery.’”

Marty explained that when his folks first started, they would get parts once a week. Then, they delivered three days a week, and he thought “they were setting the world on fire.” Things progressed to parts coming five days a week, every day, and sometimes within a couple of hours.

Joyce shared that one of their employees, Ronnie Colvin, has been with them for over 50 years. He’s still there part-time. Marty and Allison feel blessed that they’ve had long-term employees. Joyce said, “We have a son, a grandson that worked in the business, and now a great-grandson that works.

Marty shared, “Nobody knew what they wanted to do in high school, but I did. There was never a doubt, never a question. I wanted to be in the parts business. It was my love of all things mechanical. Allison’s voice cracks, “He wanted to be with his dad. It makes me tear up, but he has said that a hundred times, ‘I wanted to be with my dad.’” Marty agreed, “That’s true.”

“People said that a family-owned business would never survive three generations,” Dick said. “I consider the two people I worked for as the first generation, we were the second, and he’s (Marty) three. That’s not very common anymore.”

Dick and Joyce met as freshmen in high school. They have been married for 62 years and have always been involved with vehicles. Dick remembers his senior year of high school when a speaker told his class, “If you can do what is your hobby in life, you will be much more satisfied. And that’s pretty much what we’ve been able to do.”

Marty and Allison agree that Dick and Joyce are perfect role models. Marty stated, “You treat people the same whether they are spending $5.00 or $5,000.00. You treat people the way you want to be treated. That’s what they taught us.” Allison added, “As parents and business owners, they are role models.

The Huntley family shared endearing stories, some with laughter and some with tears, and Marty shared stories about their good friend Jerry Kirker. He remembers how hard and smart Jerry and his dad worked through the years.

“This business is an opportunity for us to touch people’s lives and make a difference,” said Marty. “We sell parts, but at the end of the day, it’s about building relationships. We’ve been blessed to have many good employees over the years.” Allison piggybacked, “They become part of your family.”

Dick said, “We’re not ready to be old.” It happens like that” (and he claps his hands). He stated, “I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that I could not be where I’m today if it weren’t for that (points to Joyce) business person.” Joyce said, “I was just a farm girl, but I picked up numbers and became the bean counter.”

Allison says, “As a family business, we’ve evolved.” The Huntleys have done a great job maintaining a respected business and fostering a sense of community and relationships. Talking about all the changes in and outside of the auto industry for the past 50 years, Dick concluded, “It’s just mind-boggling.”