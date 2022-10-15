By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Eagle Creek Nursing Home is hosting a fall festival on Thursday, October 20, from 6-8 p.m. They hope you’ll join them for their first public event since COVID.

Director William Corbin stated, “We wanted to do a festival. We are trying to build a relationship with the community.” He and Activity Director Saylor Kremin encourage people to come and participate in all the festivities.

This event will lift the spirits of young and old alike. Most of Eagle Creek’s residents lived there through COVID and quarantine. There were days they couldn’t even go out of their rooms.

There will be hayrides, face painting, vendors, Cool Guys Burger and Fries food truck, games, and a costume contest with prizes. Residents will join the fun by dressing up, giving candy, and judging the kids’ costumes. Kremin added that the residents are excited and preparing.

Spread the word – and have some fun at Eagle Creek’s Fall Festival!