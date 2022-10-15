Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on October 3, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Al Bolte via teleconference. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley joined the session at 9:30 a.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Reports for week ending September 30, 2022.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: JFS Building Roof bids; Obsolete equipment-JFS will retain trailer for use of the county maintenance department; Workers Employment Program- Workers Compensation will be added to policy to cover WEP workers; MARCS radio- Radio agreement with Health Department for use of MARCS radio by Fraud Department employee during work in remote areas with insufficient cell service; JFS Renovations Project- Projected start 4th Quarter 2022.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the award of the Job and Family Services Building Roof Replacement Project to the lowest bidder Empire Construction with a bid of $60,948.10 with upgrade to Owens Corning Oakridge Duration shingles for a project total of $62,298.10. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell enter into executive session at 9:47 a.m. with JFS Director Angela Richmond and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 9:53 a.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an addendum to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Community-Based Corrections Program #407 Subsidy Grant to increase of $29,223 to $100,311 for the 2022/2023 fiscal year as recommended by Program Director Chelsea Blevins. Ms. Blevins stated the increase in grant funding will cover the cost of a new probation monitoring system called OCSS that will allow monitoring of our probationers who are on with another county throughout the State of Ohio and to share case information in transfer cases. The addendum will cover the set-up costs for the program and all necessary training. Vote: All aye.

Adams County EMS Chief Dusty McCleese, Captain Wade Hook and Administrative Assistant Samantha Daniels met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel Policy- Sick Leave- Note from Physician required for use of sick time after 3 consecutive missed work shifts; Personnel- Resignations-Maddy, Borgarding; Employment-Parr, Newland; Run call log-47 calls for service the past week; 2016 Ford F450 Ambulance update- Squad repairs are complete through Beechmont Ford and in compliance with Ohio EPA requirements. Ohio EPA will be notified of repairs through the Prosecutor’s office; Policy and Procedure manual- Policy and Procedure manual change to include timeline to return uniforms and complete run reports for employees separating from the department; Green Township Station #500- MOU has not been submitted to the board for approval at this time; approval from Green Township Trustees has taken place at previous Trustee meeting.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward enter into executive session at 10:02 a.m. with EMS Chief Dusty McCleese, Captain Wade Hook, Administrative Assistant Samantha Daniels and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:04 a.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Jill Parr as a part-time EMT Basic with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective October 3, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the employment of Shira Newland as a part-time EMT Advanced with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective October 3, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to accept the resignation of Rebecca Maddy with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective September 27, 2022 as presented by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to accept the resignation of Amber Borgarding with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective September 27, 2022 as presented by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

The board would like to thank EMS Captain Wade Hook for his donation of a wall mounted cabinet to accommodate an automated external defibrillator (AED) in the Annex building.

The board held discussion on an application submitted by the Greater Cincinnati YWCA for the disbursement of fees generated through marriage licenses. The matter is tabled pending further information on services provided to Adams County in 2022.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward enter into executive session at 10:32 a.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Purchase or Sale of Property in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (2). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:32 a.m.

The board discussed the lease agreement with the Travel and Tourism Bureau for the Adams County Welcome Center. The lease agreement has been forwarded to the lessee’s counsel for review.

The board held discussion on funding expected under the National Opioid Settlements. The settlement will begin disbursing funding in October 2022 to be used to combat the opioid epidemic.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign the Disbursement, Status of Funds and Progress Reports for the Monroe’s Quik Stop Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign the Disbursement, Status of Funds and Progress Reports for the Manchester Bi-Lo Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign the Disbursement, Status of Funds and Progress Reports for the Grooms General Store Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: State Transportation Improvement Program- Director Johnson attended meeting for grant application information. Proposed projects in Adams County include roadway paving and multi-use trails/shoulder widening projects; Ripley’s Freedom Landing- Landing on Ohio River Waterway, proposal for grant funding to create similar landings in Manchester and Portsmouth; Village of Peebles- Capital Improvement plan for grants to include sidewalks, crosswalks, underground utilities, and dilapidated home demolitions; Annex- Quotes sourced for tile and carpet replacement and painting in Annex building. Fire alarm system has been replaced due to recent water damage; Community of Rome Sewer- Access for building at sanitary sewer plant has been received; all items necessary to monitor system are on site; Planning application- Proposed projects include multi-use paths, boat docks, and downtown updates; OVRDC- Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). All data required has been submitted by Adams County; Seaman Lions Park- Drainage issues with playground; Adams County Fairgrounds- ADA compliance issue, complaint received of no handicapped seating available at the dirt track area; Adams Lake State Park- Paving of walk path has started, playground equipment has been received. The ODNR Right-of-Entry agreement will need revised, has been forwarded to legal counsel; Sewer extension- due to easement issue, sewer extension will extend under State Route 41, Consultant and Contractor have been notified; Vibrant Grant- Funding available for villages for downtown revitalization; Winchester Industrial Park- Information has been added to the Jobs Ohio site; Active Transportation Plan- ODOT reduction in funding due to lack of participation of stakeholders in monthly meeting.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to proclaim October 2022 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Adams County. Those present for the reading of the proclamation include: Kim Meyer, Advocate; Amy Sheeley, Advocate and Davina Cooper, Rural Program Manager, Women Helping Women. Mc. Cooper stated there has been a skyrocketing increase of nearly three times the number of cases in 2022, noting an increase in the seriousness of the abuse. Women Helping Women has increased staffing to two full-time advocates to accommodate the increased numbers of abuse which has fluctuated from predominantly females to include both genders. Vote: All aye.

At 11 a.m. one (1) bid was received for the Adams County Fairgrounds Mercantile Building Renovation Project and it read as follows:

1.) WAI Construction Group $560,000

Those present for the bid opening were: Darin Schweickart, DS2 Architects; Chris Moore and Leanne Liston, Adams County Agriculture Society. The bid received was over the architect estimate;

Mr. Schweickart advised alternatives to reduce costs to bring closer to the estimate. The bid was turned over to the Adams County Agriculture Society for further consideration.

Clerk Cheryl Copas and Jail Administrator Jason Haylsip, Sheriff’s Department, met with the board to review budgetary issues and shortfalls in funding due to increased jail coverage, overtime and fuel expenses.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to award ADA CR VAR Guardrail (PID 107071) Guardrail Project to PDK Construction, Inc. as the lowest and responsive bidder of $276,852.25 and enter into a contract after funds are encumbered as recommended by Deputy County Engineer Adam Carroll. Those present for the bid award were Engineer Lee Pertuset and Deputy Engineer Adams Carroll. Deputy Carroll stated the project came in under the grant budget therefore Adams County will have no funding requirement for the project. Engineer Pertuset updated the board on an application for OPWC Capital Improvement Funding; and FEMA funded slip repairs projected for this year including Mineral Springs Road, Lawshe Road, Beasley Fork Road and Poplar Ridge Road. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adopt a resolution to authorize County Engineer Pertuset to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works

Commission State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement Program(s) and to execute required contracts as requested by Deputy Engineer Adam Carroll. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve Drawdown Request #4 in the amount of $558,983.05 for FAA Grant 3-39-0112-012-2021 for Alexander Salamon Airport as presented by Delta Airport Consultants, Inc. Vote: All aye.

There was reviewed applications received for a posted janitorial position. Interviews will be scheduled for October 10, 2022.

The Adams County Investment Advisory Committee met with the following members present: Commissioner Diane Ward, Commissioner Barbara Moore, and Treasurer Lisa Newman. Treasurer Newman filed an investment report for the second and third quarters of 2022.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.