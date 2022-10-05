Sunny Patrick, age 75 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Sunny was born July 14, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Carl and Mary (Barnes) Patrick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Boldman.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Patrick of West Union; two son,s Homer “Vince” Patrick and Christeena of West Union and Sunny Patrick and Sherry of West Union; two sisters, Shirley Hatten of Wamsley and Connie Spires of Otway; two brothers, James Patrick of Kimbolton, Ohio and Carl Patrick, Jr. of Wheelersburg; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with military honors provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.