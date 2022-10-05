Is the Feed Grinder friend or foe?

Fall weather has finally arrived to the southern Ohio area and it is about time. September was a roller coaster ride of a month with ups and downs in the temperatures, but so far the temperatures have actually been above normal and precipitation has been just around average to slightly above average in isolated areas.

The drier weather has actually been a welcome sight for producers getting ready for harvest and for those wrapping up the last cutting of hay. Some producers have actually told me that they would like to see a little bit of rain to help some late summer forage seedings and pastures are beginning to slow down. I have noticed some producers beginning to feed some hay as well.

September was a blur for me as I jump from one program to another. I had a busy week in London, Ohio has the Farm Science Review celebrated its 60th anniversary and crowds of farmers came to see the newest technology and learn how far we have come since 1963. This week I am conducting my Artificial Insemination school at the Jackson Research Farm. Twenty lucky producers in the area will learn how AI can make their beef herd for economically viable and enhance the genetic potential of their beef herd.

Even as busy as I have been I still have manage to conduct my field visits and scouting. My fall army worm trap collection came in a little higher than past weeks, and the stink bug collection was lower than normal. Corn harvest is just around the window as much of the fields have reached black layer or full maturity, many soybeans are dropping leaves but stems remain green. Last hay cutting continues on and some winter wheat planting has begun. Stockyard remain busy receiving feeder calves and the quality of calves look very good but many calves have the scares of pink eye infections during the summer! Some producers are opting to put some more weight on their calves by putting them on the feed lot for a couple of months, if you are one of these producers and make your own grower feed this discussion is for you.

For both large and small ruminant producers there is a ongoing love hate relationship with feed grinders. And there is a debate whether they are truly needed? Processing or grinding grain has some bright sides such as increasing digestibility of grain. When large grains such as corn or

small grains like wheat and spelts are processed by rolling or grinding the surface area of the grain is increased in the rumen. As the surface area increased digesting rumen bacteria will adhere to the grain and break it down rapidly. There are several different species of bacteria in the rumen, the most well-known grain loving bacteria is called Streptococcus bovis. This species of bacteria is present in high amount in rumens of livestock fed high grain diets. As the surface area of the grain is increased by processing or grinding these bacteria will produce high amounts of lactic acid, in turn making the rumen ph drop dramatically to levels below 5.5 ph.

When this happens the animals’ blood ph will drop as well When the animals blood PH levels become too acidic this a chain reaction of reduced esophagus muscle movement will occur leading to restricted regurgitation or cud chewing all while fermentation continues. The Cud Chewing process is essential for the release of gasses from the rumen and when this process is halted to restricted bloat will occur. Bloat can be life threatening causing suffocation. When the rumen PH drops too low another condition call acidosis can occur.

There are two types of acidosis, chronic and acute. Chronic Acidosis is when cattle will go off feed to compensate for digestive upset. Chronic Acidosis is often called yo-yo cattle or cattle that eat a lot one day and then go off feed for a couple of days. Chronic acidosis can quickly lead to acute acidosis when cattle gorge themselves after getting over their stomachache! Acute acidosis quickly leads to bloat and death when left untreated. Cattle feeders have struggled with bloat and acidosis for a long time and some question if the feed grinder mixer is still needed on the farm? So should grains be ground for large and small ruminant livestock?

My goal was to answer said question at my field day, and after a quick demonstration with my personal feed grinder mixer I was able to stimulate thought and questions from attendees. What I found out is the answer is it depends! I believe the grinder mixer still has a place on a cattle farm but should be used with caution. Some ways you can still utilize your feed grinder, sleep soundly at night, and keep your local feed grinder salesman in business includes the following best practices.

· Roller mills vs Hammer mills- If you are looking at purchasing a new feed mixer look at roller mill options.

· Remove the screen- If you are on a budget (like me) and want to still utilize your hammer mill grinder, remove the screen this will allow for cracking of the grain rather than pulverizing you could purchase a large whole screen 1-2” screens can be used for larger cracking.

· Watch your tractor RPM- 540 pto driven tractors operating at 1800 rpms allow for proper processing. I recommend reading manufactures operating manual for proper operations Running tractor rpms too fast can lead to over grinding.

· Proper mixing can help- Putting supplements and premixes in prior to grinding can allow for better feed mixing. Allow feed to mix for 3-5 minutes after grinding.

· Don’t blame the grinder on poor bunk or feeder management- Take time to watch how much feed is left in bunks after feeding and adjust as needed. Don’t allow automatic feeders to run out and adjust doors to make cattle work for their food. If feeder wholes are fool to overflowing adjust the doors down!

In summary, I won’t be selling my feed grinder mixer anytime soon but I will be more cognizant on how I use it. Processing grain can help increase digestibility and improve animal performance when done at the right rate and amount. Building a good relationship with a nutritionist or veterinarian is important for maintaining animal health. Last but not least management can cure many health issues, watching your cattle closely at feeding and evaluating feeders, bunks and livestock stools prevent bloat and acidosis. Following all these steps can lead to a better relationship with your feed grinder mixer!

Ag Educator Words of Wisdom – “IF Agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right” – M.S. Swaminathan