Jeffrey Dean Norris, 56, of Hillsboro, died Friday, September 9, 2022.

Jeff was born on August 26, 1966, in Greenfield, son of the late Edwin and Janice (Crum) Norris. Jeff worked as a welder, attended the Freedom Fellowship Church, and belonged to the NRA, the ATA, and the Coon Hunters Associations of both Adams and Highland Counties. Jeff also held the notable distinction of being the 2004 Grand American Handicap Champion.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Deborah (Gorman) Norris; son, Jeremiah (Dee) Norris of Belfast; and daughter, Kayla (Caleb) Moore of Johnsonville, South Carolina. He leaves four brothers, Buddy Norris, Johnny Norris, Jerry Norris, and Jamie Norris; and three sisters, Jill Ortega, Jackie Mitchell, and Becky Norris; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, Ohio. Burial followed at the Union Chapel Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.